Vietnam taps Silicon Valley to drive innovation and high-tech growth

Vo Xuan Hoai, NIC deputy director

The National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco, organised a seminar on connecting Vietnam innovation and experts working in Silicon Valley and advanced strategic technology development on March 14 in California.

The event was held as part of the Global Business and Innovation Connection Programme 2026, which took place in the US from March 13-17.

The seminar brought together more than 90 Vietnamese experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and engineers working at leading universities, research institutes and technology corporations across the US.

Vo Xuan Hoai, NIC deputy director, explained that strengthening connections and leveraging the Vietnamese expert and business community in Silicon Valley is of particular importance for Vietnam’s science, technology and innovation development.

“Effectively mobilising the intellectual resources of overseas Vietnamese is a key factor in enhancing domestic technological capabilities and advancing the country’s strategic technology industries,” he said.

Participants shared insights and proposed various cooperation models between Vietnam and the US across a wide range of strategic technology fields, including AI and digital twins, semiconductors, cloud computing, big data, quantum technology, blockchain, 5G/6G networks, robotics and automation, biotechnology, energy and advanced materials, cybersecurity, aerospace technology, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Discussions focused on strengthening the Vietnam-US innovation ecosystem, encouraging the commercialisation of research outcomes, developing high-quality tech talent, and fostering practical collaboration projects between enterprises, universities and research institutions in both countries.

Participants also proposed initiatives to position Vietnam as a preferred destination for global tech investors, including plans to convene a programme gathering 100 leading Vietnamese tech talents worldwide in October 2026.

Le Viet Quoc, a leading technology expert at Google said, " AI is opening up opportunities for Vietnam to address key development challenges and achieve breakthroughs in strategic technology sectors."

He also pledged to connect and bring around 100 top global Vietnamese-origin technology experts to contribute to Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem.

Le Duc Trung, deputy consul general of Vietnam in San Francisco said, "The Consulate General will continue to support initiatives that connect science, technology, innovation and high-tech investment between Vietnam and the US. These efforts are expected to foster more substantive cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, particularly in emerging technology sectors."

As part of the programme, the delegation also held working sessions with leading corporations and research centres in Silicon Valley, including Nvidia, Meta, OpenAI, Marvell, and Stanford University. These engagements opened up opportunities for collaboration in research, training and technology development across areas such as AI, semiconductors, cloud computing, big data, quantum technology, robotics and UAVs.

In recent years, Vietnam has accelerated institutional reforms and introduced a range of policies to encourage science, technology and innovation, recognising them as key drivers of economic growth in the next development phase.

Government strategies have also highlighted the importance of advancing strategic technology sectors such as AI, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, new energy and digital transformation.

At the same time, various policies are being implemented to draw in global intellectual resources, particularly overseas Vietnamese experts and professionals, to participate in research, technology transfer and the development of the domestic innovation ecosystem.

Strengthening links with leading global technology hubs, especially in the US, is seen as a critical pathway for Vietnam to access new knowledge, advanced technologies, and expand cooperation in strategic industries.

Established in 2018, the Vietnam Innovation Network now spans more than 22 countries and territories, with over 2,500 members, including experts, scientists and chief engineers across key industries. Alongside 10 innovation networks abroad, the NIC is also supporting five specialised innovation networks focused on developing strategic technology sectors and addressing major national challenges.

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