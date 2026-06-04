Kim Oanh Group enters strategic partnership with Central Retail Vietnam to develop urban commercial and service ecosystems

The event marked the beginning of a comprehensive collaboration between two leading enterprises in Vietnam’s real estate and retail sectors.

Representatives of Kim Oanh Group and Central Retail Vietnam sign a strategic partnership to develop modern commercial-service ecosystems in urban areas

Under the agreement, the two parties will jointly research, invest in, develop, and operate a network of shopping centres and hypermarkets within projects developed by Kim Oanh Group across the country. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the urban amenity ecosystem, improve residents’ quality of life, and contribute to local economic development.

Speaking at the event, Olivier Bernard R. Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, said, "Central Retail officially entered the Vietnamese market in 2012. Today, the group operates an ecosystem of 44 shopping centres and 92 supermarkets across 26 cities and provinces, with a total retail floor area exceeding 1.3 million square metres. Vietnamese products currently account for more than 90 per cent of the merchandise offered throughout Central Retail Vietnam’s retail network."

"In the next phase of development, the company plans to further expand its nationwide presence by developing GO! shopping centres, hypermarkets, and other modern retail formats in new urban areas and rapidly growing residential communities," he said.

Olivier Bernard R. Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, shares his impression of Kim Oanh Group's scale of development, global aspirations, and humanistic values

Central Retail Vietnam sees significant potential for collaboration with Kim Oanh Group – one of Vietnam’s reputable real estate developers, with an extensive land bank and a diverse portfolio of projects in key localities nationwide. The two parties will prioritise exploring cooperation opportunities in several flagship developments, including The Link City urban area, K-Home Avenue, K-Home Midtown, and other projects developed by Kim Oanh Group.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dang Thi Kim Oanh, chairwoman and CEO of Kim Oanh Group, said, "The partnership with Central Retail Vietnam represents an important milestone in the group’s strategy to develop master-planned urban townships with fully integrated amenities."

According to Oanh, Kim Oanh Group develops real estate projects but also strives to create modern, all-in-one urban townships where residents can live, study, work, shop, and enjoy life within a comprehensive ecosystem.

“In our development strategy, shopping centres and supermarkets are considered essential amenities that help improve residents’ quality of life, enhance project value, and contribute to local socioeconomic development. Therefore, our partnership with Central Retail Vietnam plays a crucial role in completing the integrated amenity ecosystem across our developments," Oanh said.

Dang Thi Kim Oanh, chairwoman and CEO of Kim Oanh Group, emphasised that the partnership with Central Retail Vietnam marks a major milestone in the group’s multi-industry expansion strategy

Over nearly two decades of development, Kim Oanh Group has steadily expanded its ecosystem into multiple sectors, including construction, property management and operations, hospitality, education, healthcare, and community development. The group remains committed to its guiding philosophy: “The Aspiration for Humanity: For People – For the Community – For the Future,” to create sustainable value for society.

Conceptual rendering of K-Home Avenue, one of Kim Oanh Group's major developments

Meanwhile, Central Retail Vietnam is a member of Central Retail, Thailand’s leading multi-format retail group with more than 74 years of international experience. Through its ambitious growth strategy in Vietnam, Central Retail continues to play an important role in modernising the country’s commercial infrastructure, stimulating consumption, and connecting Vietnamese products with millions of consumers nationwide.

The strategic partnership between Kim Oanh Group and Central Retail Vietnam opens up new growth opportunities for both companies and contributes to the development of modern, master-planned urban areas with integrated amenities. Ultimately, this collaboration will enhance residents’ quality of life and support Vietnam’s socioeconomic development.

Central Retail targets expansion in Vietnam over next three years Thai retail giant Central Retail unveiled its three-year plan on June 24, setting aside THB45 billion ($1.38 billion) for stronger synergy and full-speed expansion in Vietnam and Thailand.

Vietnam’s domestic market to grow 10-12 per cent from 2026-2030 Vietnam's domestic market is forecast to have ample room for double-digit growth from 2026-2030, driven by structural changes in the market.