Vietnam enters new phase of capital market development

VIPC Summit 2026, held on May 28 in Ho Chi Minh City participated by around 1,000 delegations

The summit was jointly organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Vietnam Private Capital Agency (VPCA) and Do Ventures.

The event took place as Vietnam is implementing a series of strategic reforms aimed at upgrading its capital market status, promoting science, technology and innovation, and developing an International Financial Centre.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can said that Vietnam was entering a new phase of development, in which sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, and the private sector are key growth drivers.

“With an economy of around $500 billion, ranking among the world’s 35 largest economies, together with rapid growth in the digital economy, startup ecosystem, and investment flows into high-tech sectors, Vietnam is presented with significant opportunities to make breakthroughs in strategic areas such as AI, semiconductors, and digital technologies,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry of Finance was improving the institutional framework and developing the capital market towards greater transparency, modernity, and alignment with international standards. At the same time, it is studying mechanisms to support venture capital funds, sci-tech investment funds, and public–private partnership models to effectively mobilise resources for innovation.

“The Ministry of Finance remains committed to accompanying the business and investment community, contributing to a more favourable environment for attracting long-term capital into strategic technology sectors, thereby laying the foundation for strong and sustainable growth,” he said.

Thomas Lanyi, CEO of CDH Investments Singapore and Senior Advisor to VPCA, said portfolio capital flows in and out of Vietnam have remained relatively balanced and have increased significantly in recent years.

“Vietnam seeks to become a place where regional and global capital does not merely enter and exit periodically but instead establishes a long-term presence, where it is managed, structured, financed, reallocated, enhanced, and compounded over time,” Lanyi said.

He added that to use an analogy, rather than simply hosting events, Vietnam aims to become an ecosystem built around capital flows.

“This is not only about attracting investment inflows but also capturing the broader economic value that accompanies them, including fees, employment, knowledge transfer, tax revenues, as well as long-term stability and continuity,” he added.

“For those who have followed Vietnam over many years, this ambition is entirely understandable and well-founded. Vietnam has delivered one of the most remarkable and sustained growth stories globally over the past two decades and is on a trajectory to become one of Southeast Asia’s leading economies. At the same time, the government has built a strong reputation for long-term strategic vision and remarkable execution speed,” he said.

One of the key highlights of the forum was the official launch of the Vietnam Technology and Innovation Investment Report 2026 and the Vietnam Capital Flow Indicators.

The report, jointly developed by NIC, VPCA and BCG, provides a comprehensive overview of Vietnam’s innovation-driven capital market, technology investment trends, venture capital activities, the growth of technology enterprises, and the movement of domestic and international capital flows.

The release of these two strategic data products is considered an important step towards professionalising Vietnam’s innovation investment market and strengthening international investor confidence in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang spoke at the summit

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said he appreciated the in-depth discussions among policymakers, domestic and international investors, and enterprises on Vietnam’s development prospects in the era of technology.

He emphasised that Vietnam was facing a historic opportunity to participate more deeply in new global value chains, particularly in areas such as AI, semiconductors, data, and digital technology.

“To seize this opportunity, Vietnam needs to build an open innovation ecosystem that closely connects the State, enterprises, research institutes, universities, and the international investment community, thereby transforming knowledge, technology, and capital into national competitiveness,” he said.

The DPM affirmed that the government would continue to create better conditions for Vietnam to become a destination for innovation, where bold ideas are nurtured, technology enterprises are developed, and high-quality capital flows are connected with the country’s long-term growth opportunities.

VIPC Summit 2025 to call for more investment in innovation and startups The Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital (VIPC) Summit 2025 will open up cooperation investment opportunities for the innovation and startup ecosystem, contributing to Vietnam's growth goals.