LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - LUMOS, the award-winning Singapore lifestyle technology brand best known for its home cinema projectors, today announced the launch of the LUMOS EVOKE Digital Camera, a compact digital camera designed for everyday users, students, travellers and casual creators.



LUMOS EVOKE is an affordable S$149 digital camera designed for everyday photography, featuring 64MP photos, 4K video and built-in creative filters.

S$149 price point: An affordable compact digital camera for everyday photography, travel and casual creators.

64MP photos: Captures detailed images for daily memories, family moments, social outings and trips.

4K video at 30fps: Records clear video clips for travel highlights, casual content and everyday moments.

16 built-in filters: Lets users create different photo styles directly in-camera, without relying on editing apps.

Flip screen: Makes it easier to frame selfies, group photos and creative angles.

16x zoom: Brings distant subjects closer for travel, events and everyday scenes.

Built-in flashlight: Supports shooting in dim indoor settings, parties and low-light moments.

Compact design with USB-C charging: Easy to carry daily and convenient to charge through a laptop, power bank or car.

Priced at S$149, EVOKE marks LUMOS' expansion beyond home cinema projectors into everyday photography and broader lifestyle electronics. The camera is designed for consumers who want the feel of a dedicated camera without the cost, complexity or learning curve of professional camera systems.While smartphone cameras have become increasingly powerful, many users still want an easy-to-use, single-purpose device that allows them to capture memories without notifications, apps, or distractions. EVOKE is designed to sit between smartphones and professional cameras, offering a fun photography experience at an accessible price point."Smartphones are convenient, but photography is also about the experience of capturing a moment," said Zac Tan, Co-Founder of LUMOS. "With EVOKE, we wanted to create a simple, well-built digital camera that helps users feel more present when taking photos, while keeping it accessible for everyday users."LUMOS EVOKE at a GlanceAn Affordable Digital CameraAt S$149, EVOKE is designed to offer a digital camera at an accessible price, pairing advanced features with a unique image style that feels different from using a phone.The camera captures 64MP photos and records 4K video at 30 frames per second, making it suitable for travel memories, family gatherings, social outings, casual content and everyday snapshots.Its image style is designed to deliver a softer and more natural aesthetic, avoiding the overly sharpened or heavily processed feel often associated with smartphone photography. For users who care about mood, feeling and character, EVOKE offers a more intentional way to capture every moment.Designed for Ease Of UseEVOKE comes with 16 built-in filters, including styles such as Retro Fade, Warm Vintage, High Contrast Black and White, and Cinematic Cool. These filters allow users to create different moods directly in-camera, without needing third-party editing apps.The camera also includes a flip screen for selfies, group shots and flexible angles, while its 16x zoom gives users added reach during travel, events and everyday scenes. A built-in flashlight supports shooting in dim indoor settings, parties and night scenes.Together with autofocus and anti-shake support, these features are designed to make handheld shooting easier, particularly for casual users and first-time camera buyers.A Natural Extension of the LUMOS BrandThe launch of EVOKE reflects LUMOS' broader direction as a lifestyle technology brand. While the company remains strongly associated with home cinema projectors, it is increasingly focused on products that fit how Singaporeans live, work, travel and enjoy - and a camera like EVOKE fits naturally into this.The company's direct-to-consumer model also plays a key role in EVOKE's pricing. By selling directly to customers, LUMOS aims to reduce traditional retail markups and deliver a well-built camera at a more accessible price point.Rather than a professional camera system, EVOKE is positioned as a practical camera for users who want the joy of a dedicated photography device without the cost or complexity of advanced camera gear.Pricing and AvailabilityThe LUMOS EVOKE Digital Camera is available now through LUMOS' official online store at S$149 for 32GB and S$199 for 128GB.For more information, visit the LUMOS EVOKE Digital Camera product page.https://lumosprojector.com/

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