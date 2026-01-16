Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam

January 16, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s finance minister has welcomed stronger engagement from ASML, as the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant explores deeper, long-term cooperation in the country.
ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang

On January 15, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang held a working session with Eduard Stiphout, senior vice president in charge of strategic supply and procurement at ASML Group of the Netherlands, with Kees van Baar, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam, also in attendance.

At the meeting, Minister Thang highly appreciated ASML’s interest in the Vietnamese market, noting that the group’s decision to send senior executives to Vietnam and its active participation in SEMIExpo Vietnam 2025 demonstrated a clear commitment to long-term strategic cooperation and reflected growing confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment and policy framework for high-tech industries.

Thang reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to attracting semiconductor investment as Vietnam pursues ambitious economic growth targets in the coming period. He said the country is steadily advancing strategic policies on institutions, human resources, and related areas to support the long-term development of the semiconductor industry.

In this context, the minister proposed that ASML coordinate with the Embassy of the Netherlands, the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and relevant partners to develop a comprehensive roadmap, appropriate financial mechanisms and public-private resource mobilisation models, with the aim of soon establishing a Semiconductor Training, Research and Development Centre at the NIC’s Hoa Lac campus.

“Moreover, ASML should support the connection of qualified Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in ASML’s global supply chain, thereby diversifying and enhancing the resilience of ASML’s supply chain in Asia,” Minister Thang said.

“ASML should support Vietnamese companies in developing manufacturing, research and testing infrastructure, known as fablabs, and semiconductor technical services; providing consultancy on technology standards and transferring management experience to gradually build domestic manufacturing capabilities. These efforts would contribute to the formation and development of Vietnam’s first chip manufacturing plant,” the minister added.

He also called for the implementation of training programmes, expert exchanges, internships and scholarship support in the semiconductor field. Such activities would help build a contingent of Vietnamese engineers and specialists capable of meeting the high technological standards and stringent technical requirements of ASML and the global semiconductor equipment industry.

“The Ministry of Finance is committed to providing the highest level of support, assigning the NIC as the focal point to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to continue working closely with ASML,” the minister said.

The aim is to promptly address any difficulties, create a stable, transparent and favourable legal environment, and ensure the effective and timely implementation of ASML’s cooperation initiatives, thereby making a tangible contribution to the development of Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem and high-tech industry.

ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam
Eduard Stiphout, senior vice president in charge of Strategic Supply and Procurement at ASML Group

On behalf of the ASML delegation, Eduard Stiphout thanked Minister Thang and leaders of units under the Ministry of Finance for sharing highly valuable information. He noted that ASML has been actively engaging and working with the NIC (under the Ministry of Finance) to explore cooperation opportunities in the semiconductor industry, human resource training and the development of a high-tech ecosystem.

“Based on initial discussions, ASML is studying the possibility of expanding its supply chain in Vietnam, cooperating to establish a semiconductor training, research and development (R&D) centre at the NIC with support from the Dutch government, and considering the establishment of an official presence in Vietnam in the near future,” Stiphout said.

“ASML is assessing the potential to supply equipment to prospective customers in Vietnam,” he added.

ASML is one of the world’s leading semiconductor corporation and holds a dominant position in the market thanks to its ownership of extreme ultraviolet lithography technology. This core technology is decisive for the production of advanced generations of chips serving AI, 5G and high-performance computing.

With a market capitalisation among the highest in the semiconductor industry (approximately $400 billion), annual revenues of around $30-35 billion, and more than 40,000 employees across 60 facilities worldwide, ASML plays a central role in the global semiconductor value chain, directly shaping the development roadmaps of leading corporations such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel.

ASML chip machines blocked from export to China ASML chip machines blocked from export to China

Cutting-edge chip manufacturing machines from Dutch semiconductor giant ASML have been blocked from export to China, according to the firm, amid a report of US pressure in the strategic sector.
Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

A SEMIExpo Vietnam 2025 conference spotlighted AI and semiconductors as the dual engines powering the country’s technological leap.
ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a profound realignment, with four ASEAN economies – Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand – at its centre.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
asml Ministry of Finance (MoF) NIC semiconductor

Related Contents

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Long-term national vision is first step for semiconductors

Long-term national vision is first step for semiconductors

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

Netherlands supports Vietnam’s ambition to become semiconductor hub

Netherlands supports Vietnam’s ambition to become semiconductor hub

Vietnam Launches NIC Scale X Accelerator Programme

Vietnam Launches NIC Scale X Accelerator Programme

AI and digital twin centres launched in Hanoi

AI and digital twin centres launched in Hanoi

Finance sector was key pillar of 2025 growth

Finance sector was key pillar of 2025 growth

Finance sector lays firm groundwork for 2026 after major reform

Finance sector lays firm groundwork for 2026 after major reform

Vietnam GDP posts second-strongest growth since 2011

Vietnam GDP posts second-strongest growth since 2011

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Bel expands Vietnam production with $19.7 million investment

Bel expands Vietnam production with $19.7 million investment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020