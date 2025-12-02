GG Industries to produce high-tech battery storage with Goldwind tech

The agreement, signed on November 30 at GG Industries’ Hung Yen factory, will see technology for producing battery energy storage systems (BESS) transferred from Goldwind. Complete production lines under the GG Power brand will be installed, enabling local manufacture of advanced energy storage solutions.

Under the agreement, Goldwind will transfer the full suite of BESS manufacturing technology to GG Industries, while also supplying a production line with a designed annual capacity of 5 GWh, serving energy storage applications in the industrial, commercial, and grid sectors.

The production line will achieve 92 per cent automation, enabling high-level quality control and compliance with stringent international standards for safety, performance, and reliability, as well as meeting the growing global market demand for energy storage solutions.

In addition to providing the production line, Goldwind commits to long-term technical support for GG Industries, including training engineers, operational and maintenance assistance, production process optimisation, and future technology upgrades. This ongoing partnership ensures the stable operation of the line and continuous improvement in line with global trends in the energy storage industry.

This agreement is considered a significant contribution to the development of Vietnam’s energy storage industry, supporting the energy transition, enhancing the flexibility and operational safety of the power system, and opening new opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in the global clean energy supply chain.

Goldwind is a clean energy conglomerate, renowned for wind turbines, energy storage technology, and smart power management solutions. Operating in more than 30 countries, Goldwind possesses strong research and development capabilities, large-scale manufacturing ecosystems, and expertise in integrating renewable energy systems – from wind and solar to BESS. The group plays a key role in the global energy transition and is a trusted partner in numerous industrial-scale and grid-level energy projects worldwide.

According to GG Industries’ leadership, trial production will begin in January, with commercial operations starting in March. The final product from the factory will be complete BESS systems under the GG Power brand, targeting industrial and commercial projects and grid-scale projects in Vietnam, while also being ready for export.

GG Industries is a Vietnamese enterprise operating in the energy industry sector, specialising in BESS solutions, electrical equipment, and green technology.

