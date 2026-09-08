Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia EdTech list

September 08, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia by the number of startups featured in HolonIQ’s 2026 Southeast Asia EdTech 50, with AI-powered platforms for school-age learners emerging as a key area of growth.
HolonIQ’s 2026 Southeast Asia EdTech 50 features nine startups headquartered in Vietnam. Photo: HolonIQ
HolonIQ’s 2026 Southeast Asia EdTech 50 features nine startups headquartered in Vietnam. Photo: HolonIQ

HolonIQ, a global education market intelligence and data platform, on September 7 released its 2026 Southeast Asia EdTech 50, highlighting 50 promising, fast-growing and innovative startups operating across learning, teaching and skills development.

Singapore remains the region’s largest EdTech hub, accounting for half of the companies on the list. Vietnam ranks second with 18 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 12 per cent, down from 38 per cent in 2020.

The latest ranking also points to a clear shift in Southeast Asia’s EdTech market towards K-12 education. Startups serving this segment account for more than half of the list, up 20 percentage points from 2020.

K-12 Support, covering tutoring, assessment and AI-enabled learning experiences, is now the largest sub-sector, accounting for 35 per cent of the featured companies.

Vietnam’s representation has, however, declined from 26 per cent last year to 18 per cent in 2026, with nine Vietnamese startups making the list.

Among them are AI Hay, KidsOnline and Tudy, which have retained their presence in the ranking. Vietnamese startups span several segments of the EdTech ecosystem, with Vuihoc cited as contributing to the development of the K-12 Support segment, while KidsOnline focuses on early childhood education.

AI Hay and Singapore’s Cerebry are highlighted among notable players in the K-12 Support segment, reflecting the growing focus on combining AI with direct support for learners.

The 2026 list also points to a maturing EdTech market in Southeast Asia. Startups less than three years old account for only 6 per cent of the list, down sharply from 26 per cent in 2020.

Nearly 80 per cent of the featured companies have been operating for four to eight years, suggesting that the market is moving beyond early-stage experimentation towards product, market and business scaling.

HolonIQ assesses startups based on five criteria: market, product, team, resources and momentum.

To qualify for the list, companies must be less than 10 years old, have their headquarters in or focus primarily on the market being assessed, and be at the startup or scale-up stage. They must also remain independent rather than having been acquired, listed, or controlled by an investment group.

Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations
Rising demand fuels new edtech promise Rising demand fuels new edtech promise
Galaxy Education bags $10 million from East Ventures and other investors Galaxy Education bags $10 million from East Ventures and other investors
Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam
Dawn Medical acquires Vietnam's Pinnacle Health Equipment Dawn Medical acquires Vietnam's Pinnacle Health Equipment

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
edtech

Related Contents

Letitu forms Malaysia JV to speed Southeast Asia growth

Letitu forms Malaysia JV to speed Southeast Asia growth

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Instructure Unveils IgniteAI to Transform EdTech

Instructure Unveils IgniteAI to Transform EdTech

EdHeroes Forum 2025 Champions Inclusive EdTech Futures

EdHeroes Forum 2025 Champions Inclusive EdTech Futures

Galaxy Education bags $10 million from East Ventures and other investors

Galaxy Education bags $10 million from East Ventures and other investors

Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations

Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Opella and Hoan My Academy partner to advance medical education

Opella and Hoan My Academy partner to advance medical education

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020