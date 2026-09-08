Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia EdTech list

HolonIQ’s 2026 Southeast Asia EdTech 50 features nine startups headquartered in Vietnam. Photo: HolonIQ

HolonIQ, a global education market intelligence and data platform, on September 7 released its 2026 Southeast Asia EdTech 50, highlighting 50 promising, fast-growing and innovative startups operating across learning, teaching and skills development.

Singapore remains the region’s largest EdTech hub, accounting for half of the companies on the list. Vietnam ranks second with 18 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 12 per cent, down from 38 per cent in 2020.

The latest ranking also points to a clear shift in Southeast Asia’s EdTech market towards K-12 education. Startups serving this segment account for more than half of the list, up 20 percentage points from 2020.

K-12 Support, covering tutoring, assessment and AI-enabled learning experiences, is now the largest sub-sector, accounting for 35 per cent of the featured companies.

Vietnam’s representation has, however, declined from 26 per cent last year to 18 per cent in 2026, with nine Vietnamese startups making the list.

Among them are AI Hay, KidsOnline and Tudy, which have retained their presence in the ranking. Vietnamese startups span several segments of the EdTech ecosystem, with Vuihoc cited as contributing to the development of the K-12 Support segment, while KidsOnline focuses on early childhood education.

AI Hay and Singapore’s Cerebry are highlighted among notable players in the K-12 Support segment, reflecting the growing focus on combining AI with direct support for learners.

The 2026 list also points to a maturing EdTech market in Southeast Asia. Startups less than three years old account for only 6 per cent of the list, down sharply from 26 per cent in 2020.

Nearly 80 per cent of the featured companies have been operating for four to eight years, suggesting that the market is moving beyond early-stage experimentation towards product, market and business scaling.

HolonIQ assesses startups based on five criteria: market, product, team, resources and momentum.

To qualify for the list, companies must be less than 10 years old, have their headquarters in or focus primarily on the market being assessed, and be at the startup or scale-up stage. They must also remain independent rather than having been acquired, listed, or controlled by an investment group.