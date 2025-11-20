Corporate

KOI founder named to Forbes China top list

November 20, 2025 | 12:37
The founder of KOI has been selected for the Forbes China 2025 list of the top one hundred most influential Chinese individuals.

NEW YORK CITY, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - KOI, the globally recognized premium bubble tea brand, proudly announces that its founder, Khloe Ma, has been named one of Forbes China's 2025 Top 100 Most Influential Chinese, in the Value Creator category. The honor recognizes entrepreneurs and business leaders whose companies demonstrate exceptional growth and high market value through innovation and leadership. These companies are rapidly rising in both traditional industries and emerging sectors, driven by new thinking and innovation.

Selected from thousands of nominees across industries, Khloe Ma earned recognition for KOI's pioneering role in redefining modern tea culture and its success in expanding premium Asian beverage experiences to the global audiences. Operating under the KOI and FIFTYLAN brands in different markets, the company has built a strong international presence with a loyal following across Asia, North America, and Europe.

"This award represents more than personal recognition — it celebrates every partner, employee, and customer who has believed in KOI's vision," said Ma. "We started with one simple goal: to bring joy to everyone through an authentic cup of tea. This recognition from Forbes China inspires us to continue building bridges between cultures and markets."

20251119KOI Founder Named IMAGE

A Vision Beyond Borders

KOI's rise mirrors the evolution of Asian brands on the global stage — innovative, quality-driven, and culturally confident. Founded on the belief that tea could be both a cultural expression and a lifestyle symbol, KOI blends traditional craftsmanship with a modern retail experience.

Today, KOI operates more than 600 outlets across 15 countries worldwide, offering a diverse menu that celebrates the artistry of modern bubble tea while keeping to its authentic tea roots. Its focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients and maintaining consistent global standards has earned KOI recognition as a leading brand in the premium beverage segment.

Beyond retail, KOI has strengthened its identity as a purpose-driven brand, advancing environmental sustainability and promoting diversity and equity across its global teams.

Recognition Reflecting Global Momentum

The Forbes China Top 100 Most Influential Chinese list highlights individuals who drive innovation and foster positive social and economic impact. The 2025 honorees include leaders from sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, design, and consumer brands — leaders who are shaping Asia's global narrative through creativity and entrepreneurship.

For KOI, this accolade underscores its continued commitment to brand excellence and international expansion. The company's strategic approach — balancing authenticity with adaptability — has positioned it as an ideal partner for co-ventures seeking to enter or expand within the dynamic Asian and global markets.

Building the Future of Global Tea Culture

In recent years, KOI has invested heavily in sustainability and digital transformation, implementing responsible sourcing practices, and data-driven customer engagement platforms. These initiatives align with a new generation of consumers who value quality, transparency, and purpose-driven brands.

The company's upcoming initiatives include:

  • Co-venture programs designed to empower local entrepreneurs and potential investment partners for local expansion.
  • Tea innovation labs focusing on creative products and ingredient exploration with environmentally responsible production.
  • Global lifestyle partnerships merging beverage culture with design, art and entertainment.

Through these efforts, KOI aims to redefine how tea culture contributes to bridging communities and inspiring shared growth — and ultimately, to be part of everyone's daily beat.

"Khloe's inclusion in the Forbes China list reflects the values we stand for," said Cavin Lau, KOI's Chief Business Officer. "It's a recognition of how thoughtful innovation, cultural appreciation, and partnership can together create lasting impact."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KOI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

KOI Forbes China 2025 Influential Chinese individuals Premium bubble tea brand

