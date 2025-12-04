Corporate

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

December 04, 2025 | 15:07
(0) user say
Amata City Ha Long participated in the Vietnam-China (Guangxi) Trade, Investment Promotion and Business Matching Conference, organised by the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Guangxi Department of Commerce.

The event welcomed the participation of Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Dien, chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Wei Tao, representatives from relevant ministries and associations, and over 170 manufacturing and import-export enterprises from both countries.

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers
The Vietnam-China (Guangxi) Trade, Investment Promotion and Business Matching Conference

Amata City Ha Long coordinated with leading developer CapitaLand to organise an exclusive business matching session with over 40 businesses specialising in automobile, automotive, technology, packaging, and import-export, including Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Guangxi Automobile Group, and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers
The conference drew over 300 participants

During this session, Le Ngoc Tram, sales manager of Amata City Ha Long, delivered a presentation on Amata Group’s wide range of industrial parks, specifically highlighting the potential for strategic partnership and cooperation between Amata and Guangxi enterprises.

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers
Le Ngoc Tram, sales manager of Amata City Ha Long, delivered a presentation introducing Amata’s diverse industrial parks

The enterprises showed significant interest in the Amata City Ha Long project, signalling promising future collaborations.

As of November, Amata City Ha Long IP, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, hads attracted 21 foreign-invested projects with a total registered investment of nearly $3 billion, having leased out 182 hectares. Thirteen of these projects are already operational, creating thousands of jobs.

Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP

Lite-On Technology Group broke ground on its highly anticipated Lite-On Quang Ninh factory in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 18.
Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh

Tamagawa Vietnam, under Japanese sensor manufacturer Tamagawa Seiki, held the grand opening of its $35-million factory in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 21.
Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong

Amata City Halong JSC, part of Thailand’s industrial park developer Amata Corporation, signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement with CapitaLand SEA Logistics Fund (CSLF) on May 28, marking the launch of Avatar Vietnam – the first ready-built factory development within Song Khoai Industrial Park (Amata City Halong).

By Linh Nga

Amata City Ha Long Business Matching Conference investment promotion industrial parks strategic partnership FDI projects LiteOn Technology Factory

