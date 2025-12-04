Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

The event welcomed the participation of Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Dien, chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Wei Tao, representatives from relevant ministries and associations, and over 170 manufacturing and import-export enterprises from both countries.

The Vietnam-China (Guangxi) Trade, Investment Promotion and Business Matching Conference

Amata City Ha Long coordinated with leading developer CapitaLand to organise an exclusive business matching session with over 40 businesses specialising in automobile, automotive, technology, packaging, and import-export, including Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Guangxi Automobile Group, and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

The conference drew over 300 participants

During this session, Le Ngoc Tram, sales manager of Amata City Ha Long, delivered a presentation on Amata Group’s wide range of industrial parks, specifically highlighting the potential for strategic partnership and cooperation between Amata and Guangxi enterprises.

Le Ngoc Tram, sales manager of Amata City Ha Long, delivered a presentation introducing Amata’s diverse industrial parks

The enterprises showed significant interest in the Amata City Ha Long project, signalling promising future collaborations.

As of November, Amata City Ha Long IP, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, hads attracted 21 foreign-invested projects with a total registered investment of nearly $3 billion, having leased out 182 hectares. Thirteen of these projects are already operational, creating thousands of jobs.

