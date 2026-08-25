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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Special mechanism approved to accelerate APEC 2027 projects in Phu Quoc

August 25, 2026 | 09:00
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The resolution on special mechanisms and policies to address problems for projects and works serving the APEC 2027 Summit in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone will take effect from September 1.
Special mechanism to resolve obstacles for APEC 2027 Projects in Phu Quoc passed
Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan was authorised to present the government's report explaining, absorbing, and revising the draft resolution. Source: chinhphu.vn

The National Assembly, on August 24, passed a resolution on special policies to address difficulties in projects and works serving the APEC 2027 Summit in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, located in the southern province of An Giang.

Before the National Assembly voted, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan was authorised by the prime minister to present the government's report on explaining, absorbing, and revising the draft resolution.

“Following the conclusions of the National Assembly Standing Committee and absorbing the opinions of National Assembly deputies, the government directed the review and completion of the draft resolution, clarifying the scope of projects and works to which the special mechanism applies,” Minister Tuan said.

“They combine the mechanism for inspection, supervision, and post-inspection, and the responsibilities of the government, ministries, sectors, and An Giang People’s Committee in the implementation process. Special mechanism applies only within scope, no precedent set,” the minister said.

One important point clarified is the scope of the resolution's application. Accordingly, the special mechanisms apply to projects and works that were organised, implemented, and constructed between March 2025 and before May 18, 2026. The application of the special mechanism to exempt or reduce certain procedures is essentially a shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection, not equivalent to ignoring or relaxing management.

This scope includes projects listed in Prime Ministerial Decision No.948; works and items under the build-transfer (BT) project payment for investors implementing the APEC Conference Centre project; and activities of mineral exploitation, recovery, waste disposal, and reception serving the aforementioned projects and works.

“This regulation aims to specifically and in detail determine the scope of projects and works to which the special policies apply and to address obstacles according to the directives of competent authorities. Therefore, the government proposes not to issue a separate project list attached to the resolution,” Minister Tuan said. “However, following the opinions of National Assembly deputies, the government directed a full review of projects and works within the scope of application and reported to the National Assembly in Report 622.”

The minister emphasised the absolute requirement not to expand the scope of application or set a precedent in handling similar cases. The implementation must be associated with the policy of decentralisation, delegation, and the spirit of "local decision, local implementation, local responsibility."

PM inspects APEC 2027 project progress in An Giang province PM inspects APEC 2027 project progress in An Giang province

The construction of key projects serving the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) in 2027 in An Giang province are being carried out and will be put into operation on schedule.
An Giang seeks special mechanism to fast-track Phu Quoc power projects for APEC 2027 An Giang seeks special mechanism to fast-track Phu Quoc power projects for APEC 2027

An Giang People's Committee is waiting for the government’s approval to consider allowing the application of a special mechanism to prepare measures to expedite land clearance for power grid projects in Phu Quoc in time for APEC 2027.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone resolution special mechaism national assembly government the MoF

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