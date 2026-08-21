Vietnam strives to build safer digital environment to protect children online

The event brought together representatives from government ministries and agencies, justice and law enforcement institutions, the judiciary, development partners, civil society, academia, professional associations and the private sector.

The policy dialogue provided a platform to review Vietnam’s progress, exchange international experience and good practices, discuss legal and implementation challenges, and identify priorities for strengthening child online protection in Vietnam. The discussions focused on ways to both strengthen the legal and policy framework, and translate laws and policies into effective action for children.

The legal policy dialogue. Photo: UNICEF Vietnam

Research by the ‘WeProtect’ Global Alliance – which aims to protect children from sexual exploitation and abuse online - estimates that more than 300 million children under the age of 18 have been affected by online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

In Vietnam, the 2022 “Disrupting Harm” study by ECPAT, INTERPOL and UNICEF found that 89 per cent of children aged 12–17 were internet users, and that 2 per cent of children aged 15–17 reported having exchanged sexual images or videos for money or gifts.

Vietnam has demonstrated strong leadership in international efforts to combat cybercrime and protect children online. In April 2026, Vietnam became the second country in the world to ratify the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention), a landmark treaty that addresses online child sexual abuse and exploitation material, online grooming, and other cyber-enabled crimes.

This milestone underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and enhancing protection for children in the digital environment.

Speaking at the dialogue, Hoang Thanh Tung, Minister of Justice, said, “Protecting children in the digital environment is no longer simply a matter of theoretical warnings, nor is it the sole responsibility of any individual or group of organisations. It has become an urgent national and global imperative, requiring a whole-of-society effort and the highest level of shared responsibility.”

Hoang Thanh Tung, Minister of Justice. Photo: UNICEF Vietnam.

“Every child has the right to safety, dignity, privacy, participation, development, and access to justice. In the digital environment, these rights must be upheld just as firmly as in the offline world,” said Julien Guerier, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam. “We are committed to supporting efforts that strengthen the justice sector, uphold child rights, and build a safer digital environment for every child”

Julien Guerier, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam. Photo: UNICEF Vietnam

“Digital technologies are transforming children’s lives, creating new opportunities while also exposing them to risks such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and privacy violations. Every child has the right to participate in the digital world safely. UNICEF remains committed to supporting Vietnam in advancing laws and policies that protect children’s rights in the digital age,” said Silvia Danailov, UNICEF representative in Vietnam.

Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam. Photo: UNICEF Vietnam

The dialogue builds on Vietnam’s existing legal and policy foundations, including the Law on Children, the Cybersecurity Law, the Penal Code and other relevant instruments, while recognising that rapid technological change requires continued legal review, stronger enforcement capacity and more effective support for children affected by online harms.

Participants emphasised that laws alone were not enough. Effective child online protection requires trained professionals, child-friendly reporting and complaint mechanisms, accessible support services, digital literacy for children and caregivers, and strong collaboration across justice, law enforcement, education, health, social welfare, civil society and technology sectors.

The event is expected to contribute to identify priority actions to build a safer, healthier and more enabling digital ecosystem for children in Vietnam.