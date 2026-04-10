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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

An Giang seeks special mechanism to fast-track Phu Quoc power projects for APEC 2027

April 10, 2026 | 19:11
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An Giang People's Committee is waiting for the government’s approval to consider allowing the application of a special mechanism to prepare measures to expedite land clearance for power grid projects in Phu Quoc in time for APEC 2027.
An Giang seeks special mechanism to fast-track Phu Quoc power projects for APEC 2027
Leaders of An Giang People's Committee held a field survey at Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone on March 31

The committee stated that the province has just submitted a report on the implementation of several power grid projects in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone.

As of March 30, the 110kV Phu Quoc - South Phu Quoc power line project has a total length of over 19km (79 tower locations), and the land area to be acquired for this initiative is over 37,700 square metres. The locality handed over the land for 70 out of 79 towers.

The Phu Quoc - North Phu Quoc 110kV power line project has a length of nearly 20km (75 tower locations), with a land area of ​​over 13,000 sq.m. To date, only 19 out of 75 towers have been handed over.

The Phu Quoc 220kV substation undertaking has a land area of ​​over 49,500 sq.m. The local authorities completed the handover of 4.6ha of forest land and finalised the land compensation plan for 12 affected households.

Along with the achievements, the above projects still face some difficulties, such as the long power line route, which significantly affects organisations and households; the extensive field surveying and mapping work, while the land clearance workforce is limited.

Some households have not yet agreed to hand over their land. At the same time, the local authorities have not been able to review, adjust, and update land use changes on time, leading to many complications.

The An Giang provincial leadership has requested the government consider applying a special mechanism for implementing certain measures to expedite the project serving APEC 2027.

The province has committed to ensure the progress of land clearance by the deadline and to resolve any obstacles. The locality will coordinate with the electricity sector and relevant units to complete the projects on schedule to provide electricity to the island and welcome APEC 2027.

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By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
An Giang power grid APEC 2027 Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone

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