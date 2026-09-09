Overseas employment costs fall for Vietnamese workers

The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on September 8 held a workshop to announce the findings of the "In-depth Analysis Report of Costs Borne by Vietnamese Workers for Employment Abroad - Statistical Sustainable Development Goal Indicator 10.7.1."

The report, supported by the EU and the Swedish government, assesses the total recruitment costs borne by workers seeking employment abroad as a proportion of their earnings during their first month at destination.

Nguyen Thi Huong, Director general of the National Statistics Office. Photo: IOM

Nguyen Thi Huong, director general of the National Statistics Office said, “Statistical data provide a more comprehensive picture of Vietnamese workers employed abroad, their migration journeys and the factors influencing their migration decisions. In doing so, they provide evidence to support research and analysis, as well as the monitoring of development goals.”

Based on data from the 2025 Labour Force Survey and an in-depth survey of migrant workers, the report shows that the average amount paid by Vietnamese workers to secure employment abroad fell 23.8 per cent, from VND164.9 million ($6,400) in 2021 to $4,835 in 2025.

Meanwhile, average earnings during the first month of employment abroad rose 25.4 per cent, from $860 to $1,080.

As a result, SDG Indicator 10.7.1 fell from 7.4 in 2021 to 4.5 in 2025. This indicates that the average cost of securing employment abroad was equivalent to around 4.5 months of workers’ first-month earnings in 2025, compared with 7.4 months in 2021.

The report also analyses the figures by sex, area of residence, skill level, destination country, and job-search channel, highlighting differences in the experiences of Vietnamese migrant workers.

The 2025 In-depth Survey of Migrant Workers provides further insights into working conditions, access to support mechanisms, employment status after returning home, the use of skills acquired overseas, and workers’ intentions to migrate again.

Kendra Rinas, chief of mission of IOM Vietnam. Photo: IOM

Kendra Rinas, chief of mission of IOM Vietnam, said remittances sent to Vietnam exceeded $16 billion in 2025, contributing to livelihoods, education and socioeconomic development in local communities.

“However, migration only delivers its greatest benefits when it is safe, orderly and the dignity of workers is protected. Data not only reflects costs, but also helps identify what workers need to prepare before departure, measures to protect them abroad, and how to support their reintegration after returning home,” Rinas said.

Gonzalo Serrano De La Rosa, deputy head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Vietnam said, “Migration is not only a labour issue, but also a development issue that requires cooperation across institutions, sectors and borders.”

“Through a Team Europe approach, we are committed to working with Vietnam and our partners to strengthen the evidence and institutional capacity needed for effective migration governance,” Rosa said.

According to Emelie Rennerfelt, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, “Reliable data is essential for understanding where progress is happening and where further action is needed.”

“Sweden is proud to support Vietnam and IOM in advancing evidence-based labour migration governance and encouraging responsible recruitment,” she said.

The Department of Overseas Labour said Vietnam’s approach to labour migration had shifted from primarily managing recruitment enterprises and addressing employment needs towards a worker-centred model focused on protecting workers’ rights and encouraging safe and equitable migration.

The amended Law on Vietnamese Workers Working Abroad under Contracts, passed by the National Assembly on August 24, reduces business conditions and introduces tighter controls on costs beyond service fees to limit additional financial burdens on workers.

The revised law also expands the network of vocational education institutions involved in preparing workers and strengthens sanctions for violations by enterprises and workers overseas.

The Department of Overseas Labour is currently developing decrees and circulars to guide the implementation of the new provisions.

Vietnam also plans to shift its overseas labour strategy towards workers with higher skills and technical expertise, enabling them to access higher incomes while gaining exposure to advanced technologies.