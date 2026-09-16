CPA Australia joins Shenzhen economic exchange ahead of APEC

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 - As an important prelude to a series of economic and trade exchanges associated with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2026, CPA Australia participated in the China (Shenzhen) - Australia Economic and Trade Exchange Conference G'Day GBA held in Qianhai, Shenzhen.

CPA Australia and the Qianhai International Cooperation Center formalised their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).

The event was jointly organised by the Qianhai Authority, the Australian Consulate-General in Guangzhou and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), with CPA Australia serving as a supporting organisation.



Strengthening Engagement in the Greater Bay Area and Promoting International Talent Exchange through Qianhai



"Openness, Innovation and Collaboration" have been identified as three priorities for APEC 2026 in China and represent key drivers of economic development across the Asia-Pacific region.



G'Day GBA provides a timely platform for deepening China-Australia economic cooperation while strengthening the GBA's connections with global professional networks.



During the opening ceremony, witnessed by Ms Maree Ringland, Consul-General of Australia in Guangzhou, and Mr Dominic Trindade, General Manager of Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan / Minister (Commercial), Australian Trade and Investment Commission / Australian Embassy Commercial Section, CPA Australia and the Qianhai International Cooperation Center formalised their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).



The partnership will focus on enhancing the accounting and finance profession, supporting digital transformation, and promoting alignment with international standards. It will also support Qianhai's development as a hub for professional services in the GBA.



CPA Australia's President and Chairman of the Board, Professor Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.) said: "Qianhai is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening international business connections and supporting innovation across the Greater Bay Area. Through our cooperation with the Qianhai International Cooperation Centre, CPA Australia looks forward to advancing the profession, promoting knowledge sharing and talent exchange, and fostering closer ties between Australia and China."



Supporting Chinese Enterprises Going Global and Expanding Opportunities for Economic and Trade Cooperation



At the Invest in Australia Seminar, Professor Pinto delivered a keynote address on the international expansion trends of Chinese enterprises and emerging opportunities for China-Australia cooperation.



He highlighted the strong foundations of the Australia-China economic relationship and the growing opportunities in services, the digital economy and knowledge-based industries.



Professor Pinto referenced findings from CPA Australia's joint research Chinese Enterprises Going Global: Navigating the Next Phase of Global Growth, which showed that 70 per cent of surveyed Chinese businesses have already expanded overseas, with 28 per cent generating more than 20 per cent of their revenue from international markets. Looking ahead, 67 per cent are planning to enter new markets or deepen their presence in existing overseas markets over the next one to three years.



He emphasised the important role the accounting profession plays in facilitating international trade and investment, particularly in helping businesses navigate increasingly complex cross-border tax, regulatory and compliance requirements. As Chinese enterprises accelerate their globalisation efforts, demand for high-quality accounting, taxation, compliance and advisory services continues to grow.



Professor Pinto also highlighted the opportunities that emerging technologies present for collaboration between small businesses in the two countries.



"CPA Australia's Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey shows that small businesses in the Chinese mainland lead many surveyed markets in digital transformation, e-commerce adoption and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Australia is home to more than 2.7 million small businesses, yet their level of digital adoption remains behind other markets. Greater collaboration between businesses in Australia and China can help improve the productivity and competitiveness of Australian small businesses."



Building Bridges for Sustainable Bilateral Cooperation



During the event, Professor Pinto also joined H E Mr Scott Dewar, Australian Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, and other representatives at the opening ceremony of the G'Day GBA Australian Marketplace, engaging with businesses and members of the public to further promote people-to-people, cultural and economic exchanges between Australia and China.



Open cooperation has long been a defining feature of the Australia-China economic and trade relationship.



Professor Pinto said: "CPA Australia is committed to embracing the opportunities presented by APEC 2026 in China. Through 'openness', we can deepen connectivity; through 'innovation', we can drive industry advancement; and through 'collaboration', we can achieve mutual success.



As one of the world's leading professional accounting bodies, CPA Australia remains committed to supporting Australia-China economic engagement through professional excellence."

https://www.cpaaustralia.com.au/

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