Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

The convergence of several macro trends – rapid AI adoption, accelerating renewable energy development, and consistently rising foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows – is reshaping talent demand across sectors. As competition for qualified professionals intensifies, employers in nearly all industries are planning salary increases to stay competitive in a candidate-driven market. Demand remains particularly strong in technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy, where AI and automation are redefining job structures and skill requirements at an unprecedented pace.

Professionals in Vietnam are navigating a changing landscape by embracing hybrid and cross-functional roles that demand a blend of technical and non-technical skills. Despite market shifts, optimism remains exceptionally high, with over 76 per cent of professionals confident about job opportunities in their field. This confidence translates into rising expectations; approximately 35 per cent of employees indicate they would request a salary increase of more than 25 per cent when changing jobs, signalling a strong belief in their market value.

While salary growth is expected to remain steady with increments of 15-25 per cent in 2026, salary and benefits remain the top motivating factors, as the majority of professionals continue to prioritise financial rewards and fair compensation in their career decisions. Specifically, excellent compensation and benefits (64 per cent) lead the list, followed by inspiring culture (39 per cent) and flexible working (36 per cent) as key influencers of job satisfaction and retention. Furthermore, the workforce is demonstrating a future-ready mindset, with 84 per cent believing AI will positively impact their careers and 59 per cent having already pursued upskilling to evolve alongside workplace transformations.

As AI reshapes recruitment, employers are finding that human insight remains irreplaceable for evaluating expertise, leadership, and cultural fit, particularly for mid- to senior-level roles. Confidence in Vietnam’s economic outlook is robust, with over 45 per cent of employers planning to expand hiring by 5-10 per cent or more in the next 12 months. However, this ambition faces a reality check: 80 per cent of companies report difficulty finding qualified candidates.

Pham Tuan Phuc, country manager of Robert Walters Vietnam, said, “FDI into Vietnam has increased competition for talent, and companies now face greater pressure to secure the right people. To succeed in today’s candidate-driven market, businesses are becoming more strategic, prioritising critical roles and leveraging market intelligence to secure leaders who can drive transformation.”

Legal, finance, and technology functions are seeing the strongest demand for tech-literate professionals. In legal, the rise of AI tools in contract review and risk management has made critical thinking (59 per cent), data analysis (59 per cent) and ethical decision-making (44 per cent) the most valued skills. Finance and technology employers increasingly seek professionals proficient in SQL, Power BI, and Python to support automation, financial planning, and data-led decision-making.

As automation reshapes transactional human resources roles, the function is shifting towards higher-value capabilities such as workforce analytics, coaching, and leadership to strengthen organisational resilience. Simultaneously, integrating the next-generation workforce has become a strategic focus. Nearly half of surveyed companies are “very open” to hiring Gen Z employees, recognising their digital fluency (56 per cent) and creative thinking (26 per cent) as key assets for innovation. To nurture this potential, over 50 per cent of employers are investing in mentorship and coaching programmes, ensuring Gen Z talent grows alongside organisational transformation.

While businesses continue their digital and structural transformation journeys, hiring strategies are becoming more focused, specialised, and skills-driven. Across industries, one clear message emerges: the future belongs to adaptive, cross-skilled professionals who can thrive in evolving business ecosystems.

● Tech and Transformation: AI, data, and automation remain key drivers in 2026, boosting demand for cross-functional tech talent. Specialist roles in AI, data, and fintech may see 15-25 per cent salary increases, while general software roles typically receive 5-15 per cent, depending on company, location, and experience.

● Commerce and Finance: Demand centres on strategic, tech-savvy professionals who can bridge data analytics, automation, and business partnering, driven by AI integration, compliance priorities, and a growing pool of globally experienced returnees.

● Manufacturing and Engineering: Talent demand is growing as Vietnam’s manufacturing and engineering sectors expand, driven by renewable energy projects under PDP8, sustainability initiatives, and increased automation, while global companies relocating operations also create more opportunities for skilled professionals.

● Supply Chain and Engineering: Businesses need agile planners and procurement specialists capable of managing disruptions through analytics, localisation, and digital optimisation.

● Legal and Human Resources: Within support functions like Legal and HR, business partnering skills are increasingly critical, with HR focusing on workforce analytics, internal mobility, and leadership development, while Legal emphasises governance, compliance, and data privacy in the AI era.

In 2026, companies that distinguish themselves will be those that effectively integrate purpose-driven branding with an inclusive culture and long-term talent planning. With the surge in FDI significantly heightening competition for talent, businesses are now under immense pressure to secure the right people.

Phuc shared his advice for business leaders, “To remain competitive, companies should reinforce their employer branding with clear messaging around culture, purpose, and impact – especially in sustainability and innovation. Alongside compensation, non-monetary benefits, flexible work options, and transparent career pathways play a critical role in retention.”

Beyond branding, the path to sustainable growth requires a holistic approach to retention. While competitive compensation is essential, true engagement is increasingly achieved through non-monetary benefits, flexible work options, and clear career pathways. Finally, to navigate future fluctuations, companies are encouraged to proactively build robust talent pipelines and collaborate with trusted recruitment partners to access high-potential candidates exactly when needed.

