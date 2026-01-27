Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

According to the latest rankings by EduOpinions released in December, Vietnam has been named among the top emerging study abroad destinations worldwide, alongside countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Lithuania.

EduOpinions students give Vietnam a significantly high overall rating, over 4.5 out of 5, more than the average for institutions in the United Kingdom in 2024/2025 (4.38/5). This milestone reflects a broader turning point in the global education landscape, where less traditional destinations are gaining increasing recognition.

The analysis highlights a clear reversal in global study abroad flows. In 2022, nearly half of all international students worldwide were concentrated in just 10 traditional destinations such as the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, France and Germany. Today, however, this concentration is gradually giving way to emerging education hubs like Vietnam, where value for money and quality of experience are becoming decisive factors.

EduOpinions experts explain that rising tuition fees, living costs and intensifying competition in traditional study hubs are prompting students to seek more balanced alternatives. Vietnam stands out by offering a “dual advantage”: access to internationally recognised learning environments combined with living costs that are three to four times lower than in cities such as London or New York.

“At first, I considered studying in Germany, and Vietnam was not my first choice,” said Karunaratne Chaanakya Rahel, a second-year Sri Lankan student in the Data Science and AI programme at BUV. “Like many international students, I was sceptical. But after researching Vietnam, my view changed. Compared with Europe, studying and living here is far more affordable, while the quality of education and student experience have met, and even exceeded, my expectations. I’ve also enjoyed the local culture and food. My time at BUV has shown me that Vietnam offers quality education and a comfortable student life.”

With nearly 1.3 million visits annually, 45 per cent of which come from Europe, EduOpinions is considered one of the most trusted reference platforms for students and parents exploring international education options. The rankings are based on authentic student reviews collected during 2024-2025, with all featured countries achieving an average satisfaction score above 4 out of 5 stars.

EduOpinions also emphasises Vietnam’s political and economic stability, as well as its strategic position in Southeast Asia, which collectively position the country as a promising long-term study destination. International students benefit not only from high-quality academic programmes, but also from a distinctive living experience, ranging from world natural heritage sites to a vibrant, culturally rich urban lifestyle.

These insights align with broader trends in Vietnam’s higher education sector, where approximately 22,000 international students are currently studying.

Prof. Rick Bennett, deputy vice-chancellor of BUV, highlighted the country’s strong combination of safety, cultural identity and economic momentum. “These are precisely the foundations that allow Vietnam to offer international students an ideal balance between academic excellence and long-term career potential,” Bennett said.

EduOpinions notes that Vietnam’s growing reputation is closely linked to the efforts of higher education institutions in delivering genuine international learning experiences, with BUV cited as a leading example. Studying at BUV offers international students another dual value proposition: a high-tech learning environment aligned with QS 5-Star standards, alongside seamless access to the dynamic lifestyle of Vietnam’s capital city.

Affordability remains a key advantage. EduOpinions estimates that with an average undergraduate tuition fee of approximately €7,000 ($8,300) per year, and annual living costs in Hanoi ranging from $6,600 to $8,600, the total cost of studying at BUV is significantly lower than pursuing an equivalent degree in the UK or the US.

Importantly, academic quality at BUV is underpinned by a Triple Quality Assurance model. BUV is the first university in Vietnam to achieve QS 5-Star status for six consecutive years (2022-2028), and the first in Vietnam and ASEAN to receive institutional accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience. For me, BUV is not just about academics it’s also a vibrant community where I feel supported and engaged,” shared a Chinese student currently enrolled in the Digital and Social Media Marketing programme at BUV, as cited by EduOpinions.

