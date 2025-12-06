Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh, CEO of KNI and Ben Figgis, head of Ardingly College UK

Following the elevation of the UK-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, how does this development facilitate the cooperation between KNI and Ardingly College?

Oanh: The recent elevation of Vietnam-UK relations has created better conditions for collaboration in many fields, particularly education. It signals strong bilateral trust and opens doors for private education investors like us to work with leading British institutions.

We have been investing in education since 2009 with the goal of providing world-class learning environments in Vietnam. Our aim has been to help Vietnamese students access global-quality education without needing to leave the country.

Figgis: Certainly, this presents a major opportunity for collaboration in education – not only for Ardingly, but also for other British institutions seeking to enter the Vietnamese market. It paves the way for the export of high-quality British education to Vietnam and enables Vietnamese students to access international-standard, UK-based curricula right here at home.

Could you please share the main areas of cooperation?

Oanh: The cooperation agreement follows an MoU signed on October 30 in London. Under the new agreement, KNI and ACIL will jointly operate a British-standard boarding school in Lao Cai province. Starting in the 2026-2027 academic year, the Canadian International School Lao Cai will be rebranded as Ardingly College Vietnam.

The school will cater for students aged 11 to 18, offering both international and bilingual pathways. Day school options will be available for local students, while the boarding programme will welcome students from Vietnam and abroad.

Figgis: This agreement reflects a broader opportunity created by the UK-Vietnam strategic upgrade. British schools now have a pathway to expand in Vietnam and offer high-quality, globally recognised initiatives. Ardingly is excited to be part of this trend.

Ardingly College Vietnam will become part of our global family, alongside campuses in Zhongshan in China and Astana in Kazakhstan. The school will reflect Ardingly’s ethos, curriculum standards, and boarding practices.

Why did Ardingly choose KNI as a partner for this venture?

Figgis: We chose KNI because of their proven experience in education and their commitment to excellence. Their founders demonstrated genuine passion for education, and they’ve built a solid ecosystem in healthcare and hospitality that complements their educational ventures. Moreover, they have strong connections with local authorities, which is critical for a smooth entry into Vietnam.

Oanh: Before the pandemic, our team visited 10 British private schools. When we arrived at Ardingly College, we were deeply impressed by the school’s holistic boarding model and its academic excellence. The school not only delivers strong academic results but also fosters intellectual, physical, and character development.

We knew we had found the right model to bring home. That visit led to several more exchanges, and ultimately, the determination to introduce Ardingly’s boarding model in Vietnam.

Typically, large-scale boarding school investments are made in major cities. Why did KNI choose Lao Cai as the location?

Oanh: We selected Lao Cai not just for its investment incentives, but because it aligns with the philosophy of top boarding schools in the UK. Like Ardingly’s peaceful setting in West Sussex, Lao Cai offers fresh air and a calm environment ideal for learning.

Our long-term vision is to turn Ardingly College Lao Cai into a regional hub that attracts students from China (especially Guangxi and Kunming), Laos, Cambodia, ASEAN, South Korea, India, and Japan.

If the goal is to export education, what challenges do you foresee for Ardingly College Lao Cai’s boarding model?

Oanh: While Vietnam already issues student visas for international university students, there are regulatory gaps for younger boarding students. For example, under-18 students require guardianship policies. We hope authorities will support new regulations to facilitate boarding programmes for international pupils in Vietnam.

KNI is a private investment group, while Ardingly operates as a non-profit institution. But we found alignment in our long-term vision. In the UK, many elite private schools reinvest their earnings into improving education rather than profit-making. This principle resonates with KNI’s belief that quality education is a lasting investment for the future.

What is the greatest source of pride for students attending a British boarding school?

Figgis: British boarding schools offer more than academics. They instil leadership, resilience, and a sense of belonging. In our model, older students mentor younger ones. It builds a unique culture of empathy, responsibility, and support.

Ardingly also nurtures a spirit of elegance and self-discipline, traits often associated with the British aristocracy. Our goal is to mould well-rounded individuals who are not only academically strong but also socially responsible and emotionally mature.

What is the development vision for Ardingly College Lao Cai?

Oanh: This is KNI’s most ambitious education undertaking to date. We aim to launch in early 2026 and by 2030, we hope Ardingly College Vietnam will be the leading international boarding school in Southeast Asia.

Figgis: We believe Ardingly College Vietnam will set a new benchmark for international education in the region. Together with KNI, we’re planting the seeds for a transformative educational journey for generations to come.

