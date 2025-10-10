BUV brings two centuries of Manchester educational excellence to Vietnam

Contributing to the government's goal of making Vietnam a new transnational education destination in Southeast Asia, British University Vietnam (BUV) has identified extending tier-1 UK university partnerships as an ongoing strategic priority.

As a result, BUV is expanding its academic portfolio with five new courses beginning in 2026, all of which will award degrees directly from Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK.

Manchester Metropolitan is one of the largest, oldest, and most dynamic universities in the UK. The university's over 200-year history is inextricably linked to the quantum leaps of Manchester, the nation's locomotive of innovation, industry, and education.

A glimpse of Manchester Metropolitan University

Since the nineteenth century, Manchester Metropolitan University's predecessor has made significant contributions to training an elite workforce to serve Manchester's Industrial Revolution. This golden century earned Manchester the moniker ‘shock city’ of the British Isles.

For teaching quality, Manchester Metropolitan was awarded Gold in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), the highest level of recognition for teaching quality in UK higher education.

Within this, Manchester Metropolitan's Business School holds the prestigious Triple Crown Accreditation, a distinction possessed by only about 1 per cent of the world's leading business schools after meeting three rigorous international accreditation standards.

This accreditation ensures three core strengths for students. First, a solid academic foundation accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB, United States). Second, practical skills recognised by the Association of MBAs (AMBA, United Kingdom), aligned with global business needs. Third, international networking and business collaboration opportunities meeting the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) standards.

Additionally, Manchester School of Art, under Manchester Metropolitan, ranks top 51-100 globally in art and design according to the QS World University Rankings. With 187 years of history, it is one of the UK's pioneering institutions in art and design education.

Manchester Metropolitan's reputation for world-class education has drawn over 44,000 students from 100+ countries, creating a global alumni network of 350,000 worldwide.

Two international degree options, one ‘gold’ quality

Taking the long-standing collaborative relationship between BUV and Manchester Metropolitan to new heights, Manchester Metropolitan will officially become BUV's awarding body partner from 2026, providing five programmes subjected to validation from its most prestigious constituent schools.

Professor Rick Bennett, vice-chancellor and vice president of BUV, signs a partnership agreement with Matt Dean, director of international relations at Manchester Metropolitan University

Accordingly, the Bachelor's Degree encompasses four following programmes: BA (Hons) Banking and Finance; BA (Hons) Graphic Design; BA (Hons) Digital Business and Technology Innovation; and BA (Hons) of Illustration with Animation.

Meanwhile, the Master's Degree features MSc International Business Management.

These five programmes address the urgent needs of the global labour market by combining Manchester Metropolitan's rigorous academic standards with BUV's 5-star learning environment.

All offer a balance of strong academic foundations and practical skills. This synergy prepares students not only to become experts, but also to think critically and creatively to advance to leadership positions in their chosen fields.

The programmes are designed as a dual-degree model, offering students flexibility to select the pathway that best suits their financial circumstances and career aspirations.

The BUV degree provides British-standard education with QAA quality assurance, a distinction unique to BUV in Vietnam, alongside recognition by Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

The dual-degree option awards qualifications from both BUV and Manchester Metropolitan, recognised in over 100 countries.

This enhances opportunities for international employment and postgraduate study in the UK, Europe, the United States, and beyond. Students also gain access to a global alumni network of over 350,000 Manchester Metropolitan graduates worldwide.

Regardless of the pathway chosen, all students receive the same world-class education from Manchester Metropolitan, delivered in BUV's internationally acclaimed QS 5-Star learning environment.

Outstanding partner

“Manchester Metropolitan looks for exceptional partners around the world. BUV stood out for its aligned values. We maintain academic standards at the highest level. Programmes taught in Vietnam will be the same system, the same setup that we have in Manchester for our students. This really offers an absolutely fantastic opportunity for students to get that British experience right at home,” said Matt Dean, director of international relations at Manchester Metropolitan University.

He noted that Vietnam in particular is a country in which Manchester Metropolitan is very excited to start offering its degrees in, the next important destination in the globalisation roadmap.

Besides Vietnam's dynamic growth as one of the fastest-growing countries, the very close relationship between the two governments is also a favourable factor. Manchester Metropolitan hopes the BUV partnership will support the development of the bilateral relationship between the two governments.

Professor Rick Bennett,vice-chancellor and vice president of BUV, introduces the new academic programmes and degree-awarding partner at BUV’s Information Day

Prof. Rick Bennett, deputy vice chancellor and vice president of BUV- said, “As the first university in Vietnam to achieve QS 5-star rating and QAA quality assurance, BUV has always placed excellence at the foundation of everything we do. Partnering with Manchester Metropolitan University is a natural progression in BUV's strategy to expand our portfolio of high-quality programmes from leading UK universities.”

Prof. Bennett added that Manchester Metropolitan, with its history linked to the legendary ‘Cottonopolis’, delivers programmes that not only have solid academic foundations but are also grounded in innovation and real-world practice.

Manchester scholarship

In celebration of this milestone, BUV and Manchester Metropolitan have jointly established the Manchester Scholarship scheme, offering 50 per cent tuition support to all students enrolling in the five new programmes in the inaugural year. The scholarship applies to both single and dual-degree pathways.

The Manchester Scholarship complements BUV's comprehensive scholarship portfolio for the 2026 academic year. BUV's scholarship framework is built on the philosophy of ‘Empowering the Next Generation of the Lionhearted’, anchored by three core values constituting the ACE Model: Aspiration, nurturing every passion; Commitment, advancing social mobility; and Empowerment, nurturing both practical skills and resilience alongside academic excellence.

The portfolio comprises twelve scholarship categories, creating opportunities for talented students nationwide, regardless of background, circumstances, or geographic location. Generations of BUV scholarship recipients have exemplified the ‘lionhearted spirit’ through outstanding contributions to society, from successful entrepreneurship and organisational leadership to community-driven initiatives.

The 2026 scholarship fund worth millions of USD continues BUV's commitment to Vietnam's future and stands as one of the most socially impactful scholarship programmes.

With its expanding portfolio of programmes and ongoing investments in facilities, technology, and international partnerships, BUV continues to develop kind, confident and highly employable graduates who impact society positively, making BUV the best place to study, work and grow.

Learn more about the new programmes at: https://www.buv.edu.vn/undergraduate/

