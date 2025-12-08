SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

NUS Fees for Undergraduate Programmes - https://www.nus.edu.sg/registrar/docs/info/administrative-policies-procedures/ugtuitioncurrent.pdf NTU Fees for Undergraduate Programmes - https://www.ntu.edu.sg/docs/default-source/onestop@sac/2025/tuition-fees-ft-ay2025_12mar25.pdf?sfvrsn=b8c5474_1 SMU Fees for Undergraduate Programmes - https://admissions.smu.edu.sg/financial-matters/tuition-fees-grant SUTD Fees for Undergraduate Programmes - https://www.sutd.edu.sg/admissions/undergraduate/education-expenses/fees/tuition-fees/ SUSS Fees for Undergraduate Programmes - https://www.suss.edu.sg/admissions/financial-matters/tuition-fee-subsidy/full-time-undergraduate SIT Fees from Undergraduate Programmes - https://www.suss.edu.sg/admissions/financial-matters/tuition-fee-subsidy/full-time-undergraduate Comparison of Tuition Fees in US, UK, Canada and Australia - https://uninist.com/blog/financial-planning/comparison-of-tuition-fees-guide How much does college cost in 2025 - https://research.com/universities-colleges/how-much-does-college-cost Price of attending undergraduate institutions - https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/cua University of London Bachelor Degree - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing?academic=2%7C&programmetype=1%7C3&university=1%7C University of Brimingham Bachelor Degree - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing?academic=2%7C&programmetype=1%7C3&university=10%7C

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2025 - As Singaporean families plan for higher education, tuition costs often dominate the conversation. However, the more critical consideration lies in understanding the relationship between cost and value. This article provides an in-depth understanding of the financial implications of pursuing studies at local public universities, private institutions such as SIM, and overseas universities, while highlighting SIM's distinctive proposition that extends beyond competitive pricing.Local Public Universities: Affordable and PrestigiousSingapore's autonomous universities remain among the most cost-effective options for Singapore citizens, thanks to the Ministry of Education's Tuition Grant. For example, undergraduate programs at NUS and NTU cost around S$8,250 per year for Singaporeans, while SMU averages S$11,500 annually. Other institutions such as SUTD, SUSS and SIT fall within similar ranges, typically between S$8,000 and S$13,500 per year. Over a three- to four-year degree, this translates to roughly S$25,000 to $54,000 in tuition fees.The autonomous universities offer strong reputations and excellent graduate outcomes, but entry to some programme is highly competitive, and program flexibility may be limited compared to private or overseas options.Overseas Universities: Prestige Comes at a PriceFor families considering an overseas education, costs escalate dramatically. Tuition at U.S. private universities averages US$50,000 to US$60,000 per year (about S$70,000 to S$84,000), with living expenses adding another US$10,000 to US$15,000 annually. In the UK, fees range from £10,000 to £38,000 per year (approximately S$17,000 to $65,000), while Canada and Australia typically charge S$14,000 to $28,000 for tuition alone. Factoring in accommodation, travel, and insurance, a four-year overseas degree can easily exceed S$150,000.While these programs offer prestige and cultural immersion, they also involve significant financial, visa, and lifestyle considerations.SIM Global Education: International Degrees at Local CostSIM offers a compelling alternative for students seeking global credentials without the high cost of studying abroad. Through partnerships with leading universities from the UK, Australia, the U.S., Canada, and Europe, SIM delivers more than 140 programs in Singapore, allowing students to earn internationally recognized degrees, essentially the same degree if you studied overseas, but locally at SIM. Tuition fees vary by program, for example, a University of London BSc ranges from S$26,685 to S$42,835, a University of Birmingham top-up degree costs S$42,000 to S$57,100, and a degree from the University at Buffalo falls between S$41,700 and S$74,600 for Singaporeans.Beyond competitive pricing, SIM emphasizes value. Degrees are awarded by partner universities and aligned with global academic standards. The institution holds EduTrust Star certification and ISO accreditation, ensuring the best quality assurance. Students benefit from bond-free scholarships and bursaries, as well as Career Connect services that provide internships, mentoring, and employer networking. Graduate outcomes are strong, with nearly 80% of SIM graduates securing employment within six months of graduation.Why Value Matters as Much as CostChoosing a degree isn't just about tuition fees, it's about the total investment, which includes living costs, global recognition, and career outcomes. Local autonomous universities such as NUS, NTU, and SMU remain highly attractive for their subsidized fees and strong reputations, making them one of the most cost-effective options for Singaporeans. However, entry is competitive, and program flexibility may be limited.On the other end of the spectrum, overseas universities offer prestige and cultural immersion but often come with six-figure costs and additional living expenses. This is where SIM provides a strategic middle ground, delivering internationally recognized degrees from leading global universities at local cost. Students gain access to global curricula, industry-ready skills, and career networks without the financial burden of relocating overseas. For families seeking international exposure at sustainable costs, SIM combines affordability with the value of global educationReferences:https://www.sim.edu.sg

