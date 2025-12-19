Corporate

Yes offers 5G broadband with free iQIYI access

December 19, 2025 | 18:57
(0) user say
The telco bundles its advanced 5G broadband service with a complimentary one year subscription to the streaming platform.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - Festive nights, late-night drama marathons and weekend binge sessions are about to get a major upgrade! Yes, Malaysia’s leading 5G telco, unveiled its 5g advanced Broadband + iQIYI Bundle; with uncapped 5g advanced home WiFi and FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access — so Malaysians can stream without limits from the comfort of their homes.

Following its 5g advanced technology launch in October, and the recent rollout of Malaysia’s first 5g advanced prepaid starter pack, Yes now extends its uncapped 5g advanced experience into the home, by pairing its existing broadband with premium entertainment, turning everyday spaces into personal entertainment hubs.

Priced at only RM68 per month, the 5g advanced Broadband + iQIYI Bundle delivers uncapped 5g advanced data and speed, a FREE 5g advanced router, and FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access, offering combined savings of over RM1,300! With a true Plug & Play setup, customers can now get connected in minutes, with no technicians, wiring, or installation delays.

As part of the bundle, FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access is automatically provisioned upon sign-up, with no activation required. Customers can instantly start streaming a wide selection of Asian dramas, movies, and variety shows, perfect for festive binge-watching or everyday viewing.

“We wanted to make home entertainment simple and stress-free,” said Wing K. Lee, CEO of YTL Communications. “Having pioneered 5g advanced Broadband in Malaysia, we’re now elevating the experience by pairing uncapped connectivity with instant access to iQIYI! It’s no-fuss, Plug & Play connectivity like this that truly brings the comfort of home entertainment to life. So, why live the drama when you can stream it?”

The 5g advanced Broadband + iQIYI Bundle is perfect for families, students, entertainment lovers, and work-from-home users. It is also ideal for Malaysians looking to upgrade from older home WiFi plans. Delivering faster speeds, smoother streaming, and zero setup hassle, the bundle provides reliable connectivity and instant access to entertainment, for any household.

Powered by a 5g advanced connectivity, Yes’ broadband delivers wireless fibre-class speeds, ultra-low latency, and stronger indoor penetration with wider outdoor coverage. It supports up to 128 connected devices, ensuring reliable performance even during peak usage.

With 5g advanced now available on prepaid, mobile, and at home, Yes continues to make next-generation connectivity more accessible for all — powering everything from work and gaming to endless entertainment.

The 5g advanced Broadband + iQIYI Bundle is available nationwide for a limited time only at Yes Stores, Yes Authorised Dealers, and yes.my. To unlock the speed and unbox the drama, visit yes.my or download the MyYes app today!

https://www.yes.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By YTL Communications

Yes iQIYI 5G

