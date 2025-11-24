Corporate

VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth

November 24, 2025 | 15:13
(0) user say
VIR is set to host a major conference on Vietnam’s digital economy, bringing together policymakers, international organisations, and business leaders.

Taking place in Hanoi on 25 November, the event will feature a policy dialogue between government agencies and the business community, offering a platform for stakeholders to share concerns and explore cooperation opportunities. Two panel discussions will analyse the drivers of Vietnam’s digital-economy growth, the convergence of 5G and AI, and how Vietnam can harness these technologies to unlock new development space.

VIR forum targets the next wave of digital growth

High-ranking representatives confirmed to attend include Nguyen Phong Nha, deputy director of the Authority of Communications under the Ministry of Science and Technology; Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam; Prof. Gao Yujia of the National University Hospital in Singapore; and Yves Vanderstraeten, vice-chairman of EuroCham’s Digital Sector Committee. Also joining are Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC), and Seck Yee Chung, vice president of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (SingCham).

Representatives from various industries will also join the event, including Le Xuan Son, deputy general director of VNPT IT; Vuong Quan Ngoc, director of Digital Transformation at FPT Digital under FPT Corporation; and Dong Manh Cuong, head of the Business School at the British University Vietnam, among others.

As Vietnam moves into a new phase of development, the convergence of AI and 5G is opening a new chapter for the country’s digital economy – one where knowledge, innovation, and technology are the key drivers of productivity. This combination forms the backbone of future innovation, enabling advances in smart manufacturing, banking and finance, autonomous mobility, and other emerging sectors.

According to experts, Vietnam’s digital-economy trajectory still faces several challenges that will require coordinated action from government agencies, businesses, and individuals.

To accelerate progress, a new set of strategic resolutions is expected to provide a more enabling environment for enterprises and the wider market to grow.

The conference will be broadcast live, with full written and multimedia coverage on VIR, its sister publications, and a range of television channels and media agencies.

Vietnam's digital economy estimated to reach $36 billion in 2024 Vietnam's digital economy estimated to reach $36 billion in 2024

Vietnam's digital economy is continuing to show solid double-digit growth, and is forecast to reach $36 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, propelled by e-commerce and travel.
5G subscriptions expected to hit 2.9 billion globally 5G subscriptions expected to hit 2.9 billion globally

The telecom industry is entering an exciting new chapter with strong 5G adoption and a growing ecosystem that will drive innovation and reshape the way people live, work, and connect.
5G to drive next growth phase in Vietnam 5G to drive next growth phase in Vietnam

Vietnam has experienced 5G commercialisation for almost a year now. Rita Mokbel, president at Ericsson Vietnam, talked to VIR’s Bich Thuy about how it is contributing further to the country’s digital transformation.
Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office

Ericsson on September 12 announced the inauguration of its new office in Hanoi, marking another milestone in its 32-year journey in Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

