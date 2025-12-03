Telecoms advances expected to penetrate all sectors and fields

There are many aspects of digital transformation journey. What are the biggest advantages and limitations for digital economic development today?

Nguyen Phong Nha, deputy general director of the Authority of Telecommunications

Resolution No.57-NQ/TW stated that institutions, human resources, infrastructure, data, and strategic technology are the core and key contents for the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. Also, in the resolution, the Politburo pointed out some limitations.

On that basis, the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Telecommunications Department has directed, guided, and urged telecommunications enterprises to deploy solutions to develop telecommunications infrastructure and digital infrastructure to ensure meeting the needs of economic and social development nationwide.

By September, some achievements have been made. More than 318,000 BTS stations have been deployed, covering 99.8 per cent of the population with a broadband mobile network. Of which, after more than one year of deployment, the 5G network has been deployed in all provinces and cities across the country, covering around 40 per cent of the population.

More than 1.21 million km of fiber optic cable has been deployed in all communes and wards nationwide, and 87 per cent of households have used FTTH fiber optic cable service.

The country now has 41 data centres with a total designed capacity of about 221 MW, 2.5 times higher than in 2021; of which there are 17 enterprises providing dats centre services.

Vietnam’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Index ranked 67th out of 193 countries and territories, up seven places compared to 2022. Vietnam’s ICT Development Index ranking increased six places to 72 in the world.

Mobile broadband internet speed reached ~159.57 Mbps, ranking 13 out of 104 countries, and fixed line speed reached ~263.88 Mbps, ranking 11 out of 154 countries, according to Speedtest Ooka.

Improving the quality and stability of Vietnam’s Internet network has created an important foundation for digital economic development, meeting the needs of digital transformation at both central and local levels.

Telecoms application services are still limited. There needs to be synchronisation among industries, the participation of small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), and more attention to applications of all industries and professions.

With 5G, high connectivity, and low latency, do you have any application scenarios that create new drivers for economic growth?

5G technology has increasingly played a key role in driving innovation and improving efficiency in many industries such as manufacturing, smart factories, ports and the Industrial Internet of Things. With the commercialisation of the 5G mobile network nationwide since 2024, the 5G network has been deployed in all provinces and cities across the country.

With a developed telecommunications infrastructure, technology similar to other countries in the world and ready for applications in industries and fields, 5G network services will gradually penetrate into industries and fields.

5G network infrastructure has many options to customise according to service requirements with different requirements on speed, latency, and others. Network operators are ready to coordinate with SMEs to deploy telecommunications application services on 5G networks through virtual telecommunications network models.

This is an opportunity for SMEs, technology enterprises, startups to deploy applications for all industries, business problems such as smart seaports, smart traffic, online public services, making them become popular in all regions of the country.

Could you share your vision about Vietnam’s digital economy in 2030 or 2035; and what is the role of the business community in making that vision a reality?

Resolution 57 has set many goals. Regarding telecommunications infrastructure, the goals are advanced, modern digital technology infrastructure, super large capacity, and super wide bandwidth on par with advanced countries. We want to gradually master a number of strategic technologies such as AI, big data, cloud computing, blockchain, semiconductors, and a number of other emerging tech.

Completing the construction of smart cities for centrally run cities and a number of qualified provinces and cities is also sought.

To have telecommunications infrastructure ready to meet the needs of the economy, we need to pay attention to several factors.

The first is digital connectivity, in terms of development of green, universal broadband infrastructure owned by Vietnamese enterprises; deploying platforms and solutions for developing the digital economy and society; and forming digital ecosystems in the industries and sectors in which they operate.

Second is building resilient telecommunications infrastructure, protecting personal data, network security, and transparency, while adapting to climate change and minimising its impacts.

On the role of the business community, companies should encourage nationwide innovation, ensure digital inclusion and enhancement of individual and community skills and capabilities, and promote a safe digital inclusion in society for everyone.