Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Businesses partner with government for the green-digital transition

November 10, 2025 | 19:22
(0) user say
The Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) 2025 on November 10 saw the public and private sectors converge to define the country’s development trajectory amid the twin transition of green growth and digitalisation.
Businesses partnering with government for a green transition in digital era
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang

At the opening of the VBF, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang said that 2025 carries special significance as Vietnam mobilises all resources to accelerate and fulfill the nation's goals at the highest level.

"[Current foreign investment] figures affirm international investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s prospects and reflect growing domestic dynamism, fuelled by ongoing policy reforms," Minister Thang said. "Local authorities have begun to shift from administrative management to a mindset of development facilitation and service to citizens and businesses."

In parallel, Vietnam is advancing a comprehensive policy ecosystem, anchored by seven strategic resolutions covering science and technology, international integration, private sector development, education, health, law enforcement, and institutional reform.

"Together, they create a golden opportunity for the business community and set the stage for sustained double-digit growth and the outlined long-term strategic visions," he added.

Reflecting this vision, the VBF has evolved into a symbol of deepening public-private collaboration.

Ho Sy Hung, chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and co-chair of the VBF Consortium said, “The VBF is is a forum of commitment, where domestic and international businesses partner with the government to tackle the nation’s biggest challenges.”

He emphasised that the business community, both domestic enterprises and foreign investors, share a trusted partnership role, bringing capital, technology, and global expertise to jointly realise the twin goals of green and digital transformation.

This collaboration is reflected in four major groups of recommendations submitted to the government by VBF: institutional breakthroughs in building a stable, transparent, and predictable legal framework; mechanisms for green transition by removing financial and regulatory barriers to large-scale energy projects and accelerate the development of green finance; strengthening data governance, cybersecurity, and addressing the urgent digital talent gap; and unlocking private capital by fast-tracking stock market upgrades and diversifying financial instruments to fund infrastructure and production.

"These proposals not only represent the voice of the business community but also serve as policy insights that could help the government shape new growth drivers in a volatile global landscape," Hung said.

Businesses partnering with government for a green transition in digital era
Ho Sy Hung, VCCI chairman

Greening growth and soft Infrastructure

From a policy perspective, Minister Thang noted that three cornerstone frameworks - the National Green Growth Strategy, National Action Plan on Green Growth, and Circular Economy Development Scheme - now form the pillars of Vietnam’s economic restructuring agenda, guiding a shift towards high-quality, efficient, and sustainable growth.

“With our strategic geopolitical and economic position, Vietnam stands before a historic opportunity to catch up, move in tandem, and even leap ahead,” he said.

Indeed, many Vietnamese firms have begun to green their operations, embracing innovation, investing in clean energy, using eco-friendly materials, and integrating environmental, social, and governance standards as a global competitiveness requirement.

Foreign-invested enterprises are also driving this transformation, as global supply chains increasingly demand carbon transparency and sustainability reporting.

If green transformation is a necessity, digital transformation is the accelerator. Hung of the VCCI called them “two inseparable pillars”.

"The digital era requires technological investment, soft infrastructure, a flexible regulatory environment, and a digitally skilled workforce. Implementing resolutions on digital transformation and on education/digital skills is therefore critical for Vietnam to avoid a looming human capital bottleneck."

Without decisive action to build digital capabilities, Vietnam risks missing out on opportunities in AI, cloud computing, and the data economy, Hung added. Simplifying e-commerce procedures, standardising data regulations, and enhancing cybersecurity are also essential to empower private enterprises to thrive in the global digital ecosystem.

Businesses partnering with government for a green transition in digital era

A standout theme of VBF 2025 is its balanced view of domestic and foreign enterprises as dual drivers of Vietnam’s growth. "Foreign-led groups bring in large-scale capital, advanced technology, and global standards. Vietnamese enterprises provide the absorptive capacity, supply chain connectivity, and sustainability diffusion needed for inclusive development," he explained.

With participation from both the VCCI and international business associations, the VBF Consortium pledges to act as a bridge, resolving policy issues and fostering deeper links between these two sectors. This synergy will allow Vietnam to integrate more deeply into global value chains, moving from low-value assembly to high-value production and innovation.

“The business community stands ready to accompany, share responsibility, and work with the government to build a green, digital, and prosperous Vietnam,” Hung stated.

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI Mandates reshaping US and European FDI
HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025 HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025
Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI
FDI disbursement highest in last five years FDI disbursement highest in last five years

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) vcci Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) green transition digital transformation

Related Contents

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI

Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Investor confidence key to attracting capital

Investor confidence key to attracting capital

Vietnam’s semiconductor leap: turning vision into global leadership

Vietnam’s semiconductor leap: turning vision into global leadership

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

Vietnam-France economic forum focuses on strategic cooperation

Vietnam-France economic forum focuses on strategic cooperation

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

ODA funds slow in disbursement

ODA funds slow in disbursement

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

MB economic forum offers strategies for resilient business growth

MB economic forum offers strategies for resilient business growth

SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award

SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award

Ho Chi Minh City invites 500 top CEOs for dialogue on green transition

Ho Chi Minh City invites 500 top CEOs for dialogue on green transition

Race against time: FV doctors save elderly patient from stroke and acute myocardial infarction

Race against time: FV doctors save elderly patient from stroke and acute myocardial infarction

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020