Advantech Edge Impulse 2025: AI Development Speed-Up Partnership

October 03, 2025 | 21:07
New collaboration targets industrial IoT, giving AI blogs Advantech Edge AI keywords and joint solution brief.

TAIPEI, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, has announced plans for a strategic collaboration with Edge Impulse Inc., a Qualcomm company and leading edge AI development platform provider for edge AI from Silicon Valley. Unveiled by Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector, and Zach Shelby, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Finland RFFE Oy, at Edge Impulse's annual flagship event, Imagine, in California, US, the collaboration would integrate Edge Impulse's intuitive AI development tools into Advantech's edge computing platforms, significantly reducing AI development barriers and enabling enterprises to quickly build, deploy, and scale AI projects at the edge, thereby accelerating time-to-market.

"Focusing on the rapid expansion of edge AI applications and the diverse needs of market use cases, Advantech is committed to building a robust ecosystem. The strategic collaboration with Edge Impulse would not only lower AI development barriers but also would enable faster prototyping and broader application possibilities. By pre-integrating Edge Impulse into Advantech's edge computing platforms, customers would be able to greatly simplify model development workflows and seamlessly transition from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment. Combined with Advantech's edge computing platforms with Edge Impulse's modeling tools, this collaboration would provide strong support for innovators of all scales. We look forward to driving innovation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and smart city applications, while continuing to lead the adoption and implementation of edge AI," said Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector.

"As the edge AI ecosystem matures, developers need sophisticated tooling that is capable of scaling deployments into production. Advantech's global reach, proven industry expertise, comprehensive platform and portfolios make them an ideal collaborator for scaling edge AI," said Zach Shelby, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Finland RFFE Oy. "Together, we plan to make AI development more intuitive and accessible, so that developers and enterprises can accelerate innovation and bring smarter solutions to market faster."

Through this strategic collaboration, Edge Impulse tools are expected to be pre-integrated into Advantech's various edge computing platforms, including AI industrial motherboards, AI inference systems, AI servers, industrial AI cameras, and development kit, to provide improved out-of-the-box developer experiences. With Advantech edge computing platform and the Edge Impulse platform, customers can complete workflows–from model training, optimization, deployment, to monitoring– in a streamlined fashion across Advantech's edge AI offerings, saving time and resourcing. Advantech's proven industrial form factors, multiple edge AI silicon options, combined with Edge Impulse's modeling tools, would help customers accelerate prototyping, seamlessly scale to enterprise deployment, and lower AI development barriers.

By PR Newswire

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Advantech Edge Impulse Development SpeedUp Partnership Industrial IoT Collaboration

