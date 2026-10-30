Vietnam and Cambodia customs agree 2027–2028 cooperation plan

Photo: Customs Department

From October 27 to 29, a high-level Vietnamese Customs delegation led by Nguyen Van Tho, director general of the Customs Department, attended the Vietnam-Cambodia Customs Directors General Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The conference was chaired by Kun Nhem, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and director general of Cambodia's General Department of Customs and Excise.

At the conference, the two countries' customs leaders discussed developments, modernisation efforts, and key priorities for the coming period. They also reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation and agreed on coordinated activities for 2027-2028.

Both sides commended the efforts of their customs units in providing mutual administrative assistance, facilitating cross-border trade, coordinating anti-smuggling operations, and supporting each other at international customs forums.

Cooperation in investigations and the fight against smuggling remains a key component of bilateral relations. Information exchange, investigative assistance, and verification activities are conducted under the MoU between Vietnam's Ministry of Finance and Cambodia's Ministry of Economy and Finance on customs cooperation and mutual assistance.

Information is exchanged to support investigations into the illicit cross-border transportation of goods, trade fraud, and intellectual property rights infringements. The two sides also cooperate in combating drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism, and the illegal trade in animals, plants, and products covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

In areas along their shared border, customs authorities maintain information exchanges on border-gate operations, policies and procedures governing imported and exported goods and baggage, and vehicles entering and leaving each country.

Both sides agreed to maintain border-gate operating hours from 6 am to 6 pm, including public holidays and weekends, to address operational difficulties promptly and minimise congestion and backlogs involving goods and transport vehicles.

Photo: Customs Department

For the 2027–2028 period, Vietnam Customs and Cambodia's customs authorities agreed to continue implementing the cooperation memorandum between their respective finance ministries and maintain contact points at all levels to ensure regular and effective information exchange.

The two sides will prioritise coordinated management and trade facilitation for cross-border and transit goods. They will also strengthen information sharing to support risk assessments for exported, imported, and transit goods, as well as vehicles carrying transit cargo.

In addition, both customs authorities will continue coordinating efforts to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and the illicit cross-border transportation of drugs and other goods.

Under the agreed plan, the two countries' customs leaders tasked relevant units with implementing the cooperation measures in a coordinated and effective manner, with a view to advancing the objectives of relevant regional cooperation initiatives.

Stronger coordination in customs management and information exchange is expected to enhance border control while supporting legitimate import and export activities between the two countries.

Cambodia-Vietnam Customs Border Meeting agrees to strengthen cooperation The seventh Cambodia-Vietnam Customs Border Meeting reached agreement on a range of measures to improve professional coordination, information sharing, and efforts to combat smuggling.