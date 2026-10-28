Vietnam and Laos customs authorities hold 2026 conference

Photo: Vietnam's Customs Department

The conference, held from October 25 to 27 and chaired by Phoukhaokham Vannavongxay, director general of the Lao Customs Department, saw the two sides review the implementation of their 2026 cooperation plan, discuss key tasks, and agree on cooperation priorities for 2027.

Both sides highly appreciated the results achieved in 2026, including exchanges of experience in organisational structures and Party affairs, a bilateral conference on combating smuggling, and training programmes to strengthen the capacity of Lao Customs in goods classification, customs valuation, and rules of origin.

Professional exchanges on post-clearance audits were also incorporated into the cooperation programme. Scheduled for November 16 to 20, the activity is expected to facilitate experience-sharing and strengthen the professional capabilities of customs officials in both countries.

Regarding mutual administrative assistance, Vietnam Customs and Lao Customs acknowledged the progress made in exchanging information to support anti-smuggling investigations and the handling of customs law violations. Both sides agreed to continue prioritising the verification and provision of information upon request, particularly in cases involving drugs and drug precursors.

Timely exchanges of information on suspected legal violations in either country will help improve the detection and prevention of smuggling and the illicit cross-border transportation of goods, while supporting customs authorities in fulfilling their regulatory responsibilities.

According to the Customs Department, the two countries also agreed to enhance information sharing in 2027 to improve coordinated border controls and facilitate cross-border trade. Contact lists for regional customs departments and border-gate customs units will be updated to ensure effective coordination and the timely handling of cases.

Both sides committed to effectively implementing the 2027 cooperation plan and continuing to fulfil their memoranda of understanding on statistical data exchanges and information sharing for anti-smuggling investigations.

Cooperation between customs authorities in provinces sharing a common border will also be strengthened under the agreed regional cooperation mechanism. Vietnam-Laos customs cooperation is built on the foundation of the two countries' special traditional friendship, with coordination mechanisms spanning central and local levels.

In addition to professional training and capacity-building support, the two sides attach importance to exchanges and twinning activities between Hanoi Customs and Vientiane Customs, as well as cooperation between local-level customs units.

At the conclusion of the conference, the heads of the two customs authorities signed the minutes of the meeting, providing a basis for implementing cooperation activities in 2027. Both sides agreed to strengthen their leadership and oversight to ensure the effective implementation of the agreed measures, thereby enhancing customs management capacity, improving the control of violations, and contributing to stronger trade growth between Vietnam and Laos.

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