Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

October 24, 2025 | 09:52
(0) user say
The Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam was launched at the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 22, marking a major step forward in Vietnam's efforts to develop its green hydrogen economy and accelerate the energy transition.
Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The hub is envisioned as a dynamic space that fosters business collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technology demonstration, while also offering training programmes on green hydrogen to develop the capacity of students, young professionals, and energy sector experts alike.

Michaela Baur, country director of GIZ Vietnam, said, "What truly distinguishes this hub is that it is more than just a network; it is a physical epicentre of collaboration and innovation. This is a place where knowledge and collaboration will converge to drive change."

Sharing the vision for the hub, Thomas Aulig, vice president of the VGU, noted, “This hub stands as a platform for collaboration between academia, industry, and policy – ​​promoting education, research, and innovation in renewable energy and hydrogen technologies.”

Henri Wasnick, director of H2Uppp (GIZ), further emphasised, “We are already witnessing strong momentum from the private sector, reflected in growing domestic engagement across the hydrogen value chain and keen interest from global technology providers. The engagement of both German and Vietnamese enterprises sends a clear signal of our shared commitment to Vietnam's energy transition.”

The Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam is part of the International Hydrogen Ramp-up Programme (H2Uppp), implemented by the GIZ Energy Support Programme and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The hub supports the emergence of Vietnam's green hydrogen economy through three key pillars, including business matchmaking, opportunity exploration, and technology transfer; training and upskilling for professionals, captives, and technicians; and demonstrates cutting-edge green hydrogen technologies.

The launch of the Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam marks the beginning of a long-term cooperation process aimed at strengthening the national hydrogen ecosystem – from policy dialogue and market development to training, innovation, and international collaboration. The hub is expected to play a crucial role in Vietnam's energy transition, contributing to a sustainable, inclusive energy future.

Potential is there for hydrogen alternative Potential is there for hydrogen alternative

Although Vietnam's green hydrogen market remains at its early stages, there have been some developments to unlock it. Markus Bissel, project director of the International Hydrogen Ramp-up Program from GIZ Vietnam, spoke with VIR's Thanh Van with an overview of Vietnam's green hydrogen market.
Green hydrogen: a strategic leap towards sustainability Green hydrogen: a strategic leap towards sustainability

Green hydrogen has the potential to transform Vietnam's energy landscape and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. RMIT senior lecturer of Logistics and Supply Chain Management Dr. Majo George explained to Minh Ngoc why it is high time Vietnam invested in green hydrogen technology.
Energy progress anticipated if investors remain enticed Energy progress anticipated if investors remain enticed

As Southeast Asia navigates its energy transition, the trio of offshore wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen emerges as game-changers. Trung Ghi, partner and head of the Energy & Utilities Practice at Arthur D. Little, talked to VIR's Hara Nguyen about how Vietnam can build a resilient low-carbon future.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green hydrogen The Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam renewable energy

