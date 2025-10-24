Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The hub is envisioned as a dynamic space that fosters business collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technology demonstration, while also offering training programmes on green hydrogen to develop the capacity of students, young professionals, and energy sector experts alike.

Michaela Baur, country director of GIZ Vietnam, said, "What truly distinguishes this hub is that it is more than just a network; it is a physical epicentre of collaboration and innovation. This is a place where knowledge and collaboration will converge to drive change."

Sharing the vision for the hub, Thomas Aulig, vice president of the VGU, noted, “This hub stands as a platform for collaboration between academia, industry, and policy – ​​promoting education, research, and innovation in renewable energy and hydrogen technologies.”

Henri Wasnick, director of H2Uppp (GIZ), further emphasised, “We are already witnessing strong momentum from the private sector, reflected in growing domestic engagement across the hydrogen value chain and keen interest from global technology providers. The engagement of both German and Vietnamese enterprises sends a clear signal of our shared commitment to Vietnam's energy transition.”

The Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam is part of the International Hydrogen Ramp-up Programme (H2Uppp), implemented by the GIZ Energy Support Programme and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The hub supports the emergence of Vietnam's green hydrogen economy through three key pillars, including business matchmaking, opportunity exploration, and technology transfer; training and upskilling for professionals, captives, and technicians; and demonstrates cutting-edge green hydrogen technologies.

The launch of the Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam marks the beginning of a long-term cooperation process aimed at strengthening the national hydrogen ecosystem – from policy dialogue and market development to training, innovation, and international collaboration. The hub is expected to play a crucial role in Vietnam's energy transition, contributing to a sustainable, inclusive energy future.

