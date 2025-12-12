Corporate

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

December 12, 2025 | 10:03
The region is pursuing major clean energy projects while prioritising the restoration of its fragile ecosystems.
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - Qinghai Province in northwest China is demonstrating a sustainable development pat by advancing its clean-energy transition while restoring fragile ecosystems.

Known as the source of the Yangtze, Yellow, and Lancang (Mekong) rivers, Qinghai is rolling out large-scale ecological projects to combat desertification while tapping its vast natural resources for green power.

It is hailed as a paradise for wildlife, a "genetic treasury of nature." Sanjiangyuan National Park, China's largest, provides vital habitat for species such as the snow leopard, Tibetan antelope, and black-necked crane.

In Shazhuyu Township, once one of China's most severely desertified areas, measures such as straw-grid sand control have significantly transformed the landscape. Green land has now increased dramatically, reducing desertified land from 90% to 12.3%.

Meanwhile, Qinghai is also accelerating the development of solar thermal power, with the capacity of operational and under-construction solar thermal projects reaching 2.06 million kilowatts, ranking first nationwide.

Vast seas of solar panels and wind turbines now dot its deserts and grasslands, harnessing the plateau's intense sunlight and strong winds. The province has established China's first green-power corridor, transmitting clean electricity across the country.

As of October 2025, clean energy sources accounted for 90.6% of the province's electricity generation, according to official local data.

Going forward, the province aims to integrate ecological conservation with its clean energy transition, positioning Qinghai as a model for sustainable development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China News Network

Qinghai clean energy Qinghai Province Clean Energy Projects

