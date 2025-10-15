USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

Signed on October 13 in Hanoi, the MoU sets a framework for cooperation on sustainable aquaculture practices, international certification support, and the adoption of US Soy ingredients in aquafeeds. The collaboration reflects both sides’ commitment to advancing innovation, improving feed efficiency, and fostering environmentally responsible growth in Vietnam’s aquaculture sector.

The three-year partnership also focuses on technical training, knowledge exchange, and collaboration to advance Vietnam’s aquaculture sector.

Leaders of USSEC and VINAFIS signing the MoU. Photo: USSEC

“This MoU with USSEC strengthens our shared mission to enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of Vietnam’s aquaculture sector,” said Nguyen Viet Thang, president of VINAFIS. “Through training, cooperation, and knowledge sharing, we aim to elevate industry standards and promote the global reputation of Vietnam’s aquaculture products.”

These efforts underscore the US soy indutry's role as a trusted partner in supporting the country’s aquaculture development and long-term food security.

Vietnam is Southeast Asia’s third-largest US soy importer. From September 2023 to August 2024, total soy imports to the country reached an estimated 2.2 million metric tonnes of whole soybeans and 5.9 million MT of soybean meal to meet growing demand.

Vietnam is one of the top five largest aquaculture producers globally, with aquaculture alone contributing 4–5 per cent of national GDP. US soy has become a vital component of aquafeed, thanks to its consistent quality and performance, supporting the sector’s continued growth. As demand rises, soybean meal consumption is forecasted to reach 6 million MT by the end of 2025, reflecting a recovery in feed demand and long-term market momentum.

To sustain this growth responsibly, collaboration across the value chain is essential. “Partnerships are at the heart of USSEC’s work,” said Carlos Salinas, USSEC executive director for East Asia. “They allow us to align global expertise with local innovation, creating shared value across the food and feed sectors. By working closely with industry partners, we can advance sustainability, improve productivity, and strengthen long-term food security in the region.”

USSEC also marked a major milestone with Viet Nhat Feedmill, which has for the first time featured the 'Fed with Sustainable US Soy (SUSS)' label on its aquafeed bags. USSEC proudly recognised Viet Nhat Feedmill for its leadership in sustainability, honouring the company’s role in making sustainability both a business priority and a consumer promise in a ceremony in Hanoi.

Sustainable US soy is grown using verified sustainable farming practices that enhance soil health, air quality, and water management. The 'Fed with SUSS' on-pack label, introduced in 2023, is available to international companies at no cost and requires at least 60 per cent of soy in the feed ration to be sustainably sourced from US soy verified through the US soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol.

“We are proud to feature the 'Fed with SUSS’ label on our aquafeed products for the first time,” said Tran Trung Kien, CEO, Viet Nhat Feedmill. “This marks an important step in our commitment to sustainable sourcing and high-quality feed production that supports the long-term growth of Vietnam’s aquaculture industry.”

“Vietnam’s aquaculture sector continues to grow rapidly, and feed innovation is key to sustaining that progress,” said Timothy Loh, USSEC Regional director for East Asia. “US soy offers consistent quality, verified sustainability, and the tools to enhance performance while meeting international standards for responsible production.”

These collaborations, led by USSEC’s Southeast Asia Aquaculture team, reaffirm USSEC’s commitment to building long-term partnerships across Vietnam’s aquaculture value chain. By combining technical cooperation with sustainable feed solutions, USSEC continues to support the country’s transition towards traceable, responsible, and efficient production systems.

