Accelerating action and transformation for agroecology in Mekong Delta

October 07, 2025 | 13:35
(0) user say
Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), in partnership with Dong Thap People's Committee, has hosted a workshop on agroecology and food system transformation to address climate change, enhancing biodiversity and improving livelihoods.

The event, running from October 5-6, was supported by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan said, “Agroecology is not merely a method of cultivation. It's the way we listen to and respect nature. It is a long-term vision for Vietnam to fulfill global commitments on climate change, striving towards net-zero emissions by 2050 and to "sow the future" for coming generations.”

According to a 2023 forecast by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), approximately 40 per cent of the Mekong Delta, the nation's food basket, could be inundated by a one-metre sea-level rise, threatening the livelihoods of more than 17 million people.

Photo: FAO

The interconnected challenges facing food systems – climate change, biodiversity loss, and food insecurity – can only be resolved through multi-stakeholder collaboration.

Agroecology offers a powerful approach, providing a holistic framework that integrates indigenous knowledge with modern science and ecological principles to create more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food systems. This conference served as a concrete step to fulfill Vietnam's international commitments, from the net-zero emissions target at COP26 to the Statement on Sustainable Agriculture at COP28, underscoring a resolve to achieve a transparent, responsible, and sustainable food system transformation.

A key highlight of the event was a multi-stakeholder dialogue, bringing together representatives from the government, international organisations, cooperatives, farmers, businesses, and associations.

By receiving diverse and in-depth feedback from all relevant parties, this platform is crucial for aligning vision and action, effectively translating theoretical commitments into practical implementation. The panel discussion will contribute to the accelerated formation of transparent and interconnected value chains, ensuring farmers are the central subjects of the transformation process.

This is instrumental in helping Vietnam's agriculture achieve sustainable development, adapt effectively to climate change, and enhance its value on the global stage.

The workshop coincided with two special milestones: FAO's 80th anniversary of global action for food security and WWF's 30th year of biodiversity conservation in Vietnam. The theme of World Food Day 2025, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”, resonated deeply with the conference's objectives. Both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the government of Vietnam in fostering a sustainable future for both people and nature.

During the event, Vinod Ahuja, FAO representative in Vietnam, emphasised, “This event marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to build sustainable and resilient food systems in Vietnam. The multi-stakeholder discussion, in particular, is a clear testament to our commitment to turning policy into tangible action. By fostering stronger public-private partnerships and mobilising resources, we can build on the country's progress and ensure its agricultural sector is equipped to address the impacts of climate change and secure a better future for its people.”

Thibault Ledecq, chief conservation officer of WWF-Vietnam, stated, "WWF-Vietnam believes food production can transcend meeting human needs to become a powerful catalyst for conservation. By anchoring our efforts in sustainable land use planning and management, advancing agroecological and nature-based solutions, and forging strong partnerships among all supply chain actors, we can build sustainable markets and scale up green finance.”

“This creates a virtuous cycle where long-term prosperity goes hand in hand with ecosystem restoration, a clear pathway towards a future where people and nature thrive together," Ledecq aaded.

The event in Dong Thap served as a critical bridge between policy and practice, and between national capacity and the international community. By simultaneously advancing technical solutions, market mechanisms, and green finance, the conference is anticipated to produce a clear action plan, a portfolio of priority projects, and strengthened multilateral partnerships, helping to position Vietnam as a regional leader in agroecology and sustainable food system transformation.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
agroecology agriculture Mekong Delta climate change Vietnam livelihoods food

