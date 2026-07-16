USDA opens applications for agribusiness trade mission to Vietnam

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This mission to Ho Chi Minh City will directly connect American farmers, ranchers and producers with buyers in one of the fastest growing and rapidly developing markets in Asia. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications through July 27.

“Vietnam is a clear example of how the administration’s policies are leading to real successes, opening up markets, breaking export records, and reducing historically high agricultural trade deficits,” said USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke J. Lindberg. “This mission will build on our rapid response TRUMP mission we just wrapped up in March and lock in wins for American farmers and agricultural producers in this critical market.”

Vietnam is the seventh-largest export market for US agriculture – valued at $5.6 billion in 2025 – making the US Vietnam’s second-largest supplier of agricultural goods. With a population of more than 100 million, Vietnam is also Southeast Asia’s third-most-populous country.

Combined with rising incomes and a rapidly growing GDP, Vietnam offers US agribusinesses tremendous export potential, due to its booming food processing, hospitality, and retail sectors, especially for products including fresh fruits and dairy; poultry and poultry products; feed, feed ingredients and cotton; ethanol, seafood and forestry products.

Younger Vietnamese consumers are also putting greater emphasis on health and wellness, which opens opportunities for “free-from” and “better-for-you” products from American health and wellness brands, organic producers and premium snack manufacturers.

The mission directly connects US exporters with potential buyers from both Vietnam and Cambodia during site visits and targeted business-to-business meetings. This is coupled with networking events and in-depth market briefings.

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