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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

USDA opens applications for agribusiness trade mission to Vietnam

July 16, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
The US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is now accepting applications for its Agribusiness Trade Mission to Vietnam, November 9-12.
USDA opens applications for agribusiness trade mission to Vietnam
Photo: Shutterstock

This mission to Ho Chi Minh City will directly connect American farmers, ranchers and producers with buyers in one of the fastest growing and rapidly developing markets in Asia. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications through July 27.

“Vietnam is a clear example of how the administration’s policies are leading to real successes, opening up markets, breaking export records, and reducing historically high agricultural trade deficits,” said USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke J. Lindberg. “This mission will build on our rapid response TRUMP mission we just wrapped up in March and lock in wins for American farmers and agricultural producers in this critical market.”

Vietnam is the seventh-largest export market for US agriculture – valued at $5.6 billion in 2025 – making the US Vietnam’s second-largest supplier of agricultural goods. With a population of more than 100 million, Vietnam is also Southeast Asia’s third-most-populous country.

Combined with rising incomes and a rapidly growing GDP, Vietnam offers US agribusinesses tremendous export potential, due to its booming food processing, hospitality, and retail sectors, especially for products including fresh fruits and dairy; poultry and poultry products; feed, feed ingredients and cotton; ethanol, seafood and forestry products.

Younger Vietnamese consumers are also putting greater emphasis on health and wellness, which opens opportunities for “free-from” and “better-for-you” products from American health and wellness brands, organic producers and premium snack manufacturers.

The mission directly connects US exporters with potential buyers from both Vietnam and Cambodia during site visits and targeted business-to-business meetings. This is coupled with networking events and in-depth market briefings.

US launches trade mission to Vietnam for agricultural exports US launches trade mission to Vietnam for agricultural exports

The US Department of Agriculture has launched a trade mission to Vietnam aimed at expanding market access and strengthening export opportunities for American agricultural producers.
US wheat sees rising demand in Vietnam US wheat sees rising demand in Vietnam

Vietnam is emerging as a promising market for US wheat farmers, driven by steadily rising domestic demand.
The US ready to cement partnership with Vietnam and ASEAN The US ready to cement partnership with Vietnam and ASEAN

The United States is ready to deepen its partnership with Vietnam and ASEAN across every dimension of the relationship, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has said.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
USDA agriculture the US Vietnam Agribusiness trade mission

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