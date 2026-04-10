US wheat sees rising demand in Vietnam

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According to US Wheat Associates (USW), consumption of wheat-based foods continues to expand in Vietnam, supported by economic growth, urbanisation and favourable demographic trends. Currently, per-capita wheat consumption is increasing by 6 per cent annually, outpacing other markets in Southeast Asia and signalling significant upside potential for additional US wheat exports.

This expansion is particularly visible in the premium baking and fast food sectors – areas where the quality, consistency and functional performance of US wheat provide a clear competitive advantage.

“While competition has intensified for market share in Vietnam, US Wheat has worked to differentiate the end-use value of each of the six classes of US wheat,” said USW president and CEO Mike Spier. “The resulting sustained growth means American wheat farmers are steadily capturing more market share and seeing higher-value market opportunities.”

US wheat exports have nearly doubled in the last 10 years, demonstrating the measurable results delivered by USW’s long-term market development strategies.

Commercial US wheat sales to Vietnam have reached a record in the 2025/2026 marketing year. As of March 19, Vietnam has purchased 586,000 metric tonnes of US wheat, up 3 per cent from the prior year.

To capture growing demand in Vietnam, USW joined the USDA’s Trade Reciprocity for US Manufacturers and Producers (Mission to Vietnam in late March, underscoring ongoing growth in US wheat exports to the Southeast Asian nation. The mission was led by Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural affairs Luke J. Lindberg.

“Spending time with Under Secretary Lindberg during the trade mission provided a valuable opportunity to directly highlight USW’s long-standing market development, technical assistance, trade servicing and relationship-building efforts in Vietnam,” Spier said.

“This direct engagement with senior USDA leadership helps ensure alignment between policy priorities and commercial realities, reinforces the importance of continued investment in overseas market development and, ultimately, supports increased export demand and improved returns for US wheat farmers.”

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