TVB Green Summit 2026 explores AI-powered green technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2026 - In light of the global net-zero transition, AI and green technology continue to serve as vital engines driving economic growth and industrial advancement. The TVB Green Summit 2026, organised by Television Broadcasts Limited ("TVB"), was successfully held today under the theme "A Smarter Green Future: A New Era of GreenTech Enabled by AI". The Summit brought together representatives from the government, business, technology and professional sectors to jointly explore how AI accelerates the green transition, drives sustainable economic development, and creates new momentum for the green future of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The TVB Green Summit continues to connect different sectors, foster knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration, and work towards a smarter, greener and more sustainable future for Hong Kong.

The "TVB Green Summit 2026" was held today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Summit was officiated by Prof. SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (centre); Jeffrey LAM, GBM, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member, HKSAR, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited (2nd right); Dr. Hoey Simon LEE, MH, JP, Member of the Committee for the Basic Law of HKSAR, Legislative Council of the HKSAR (1st left); Bryan PENG, Executive Director, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (1st right); and Sai Wo SIU, General Manager (Business Operations), Television Broadcasts Limited (2nd left).

This year's Summit examined AI, innovation and technology, low-carbon development, sustainable supply chains, and building decarbonisation from multiple perspectives, promoting cross-sector exchange and collaboration. The Summit was honored to have officiating guests Prof. SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Jeffrey LAM, GBM, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member, HKSAR, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited; Dr. Hoey Simon LEE, MH, JP, Member of the Committee for the Basic Law of HKSAR, Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Bryan PENG, Executive Director, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises; and Sai Wo SIU, General Manager (Business Operations), Television Broadcasts Limited. The Summit also introduced the Environmental, Social and Governance Awards 2026 (TVB ESG Awards 2026) and the judging panel.



Prof. SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, stated in his keynote speech, "The Government is actively enhancing Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem, promoting the development of a comprehensive I&T ecological chain encompassing the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. The Government is providing more favourable conditions for development of green technology. The Innovation and Technology Fund has supported approximately 160 green technology-related R&D projects. The newly established third InnoHK research cluster, 'SEAM@InnoHK', focuses on advanced manufacturing, materials, energy, and sustainable development. These initiatives provide support to nurturing of world-class green technology R&D outcomes in Hong Kong, while responding to the nation's strategic direction in developing emerging industries including new energy and energy conservation."



Industry Leaders Share Sustainability Practices, Driving Green Transition with Innovative Thinking

Following the opening, industry leaders took to the stage at the Leadership Insights Sessions and the Green Innovation Forum to share how innovative thinking and practical experience drive sustainable development, offering forward-looking inspiration for enterprises. The three Leadership Insights Sessions featured James TAM, Co-Chairman of EcoCeres; and Ms. Brenda HOU, CFA, Senior Head of Asia-Pacific Global Partnerships and Client Solutions at CFA Institute, as respective speakers. James TAM shared the application of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the building of a regional circular supply chain based in the GBA to drive the aviation industry's green transition; Ms. Brenda HOU elaborated that AI is a key driver of green transformation — helping to identify transition risks and optimise capital allocation. Hong Kong can leverage its strengths as an international financial centre to support green and transition finance across the Asia-Pacific region.



Jeffrey LAM, GBM, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member, HKSAR, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited, presented at the Leadership Insights Session titled "Qianhai and Northern Metropolis Interconnection: Building a New Pattern for Green and Low-Carbon Development", noted that Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park will leverage the deep interconnectivity between Qianhai and the Northern Metropolis to forge a new green and low-carbon development model for the GBA. By setting ESG targets, developing high value-added green industries, building green infrastructure and offering one-stop, high value-added support services, the Park will drive low-carbon transition and cross-boundary collaboration — achieving a win-win of economic prosperity and sustainability, and contributing to GBA's high-quality development.



Furthermore, the Green Innovation Forum, themed "From Hong Kong to the World: Building a Global Future through AI and GreenTech", featured Bryan PENG, Executive Director, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, as the keynote speaker. He noted that OASES has successfully attracted 124 strategic enterprises to Hong Kong, including Tencent Cloud and Tianqi Lithium, both of which also participated as speakers at the forum. These enterprises will collectively invest a total of $73 billion and create 25,000 job opportunities in Hong Kong, further advancing the city's development into an International Innovation and Technology Centre. OASES will soon announce its seventh batch of strategic enterprises and continue to attract more leading green energy and green technology companies to Hong Kong. This was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Hoey Simon LEE, MH, JP, Member of the Committee for the Basic Law of HKSAR, Legislative Council of the HKSAR. Focusing on how enterprises can seize low-carbon development opportunities across the GBA and global markets, Mark WANG, Vice President of Tencent Cloud; and Ms. Doris KWOK, Deputy General Manager of Tianqi Lithium Corporation, sharing how enterprises can leverage green data centres and smart energy to balance AI computing demands with carbon reduction, while advancing battery recycling and the utilisation of new energy materials.



In the Industry Insights Session, themed "Guide to Sustainability: The Sustainable Transition of the Textile Industry", YEUNG Fan, BBS, Chairman, HK General Chamber of Textiles, introduced that the textile and apparel industry faces shifting market dynamics and evolving consumer shopping habits, enterprises should embrace the philosophy of "governing the enterprise for the greater good". This drives sustainable development through stronger governance, supply chains and carbon footprint analysis. Howard LEE, Associate Director, Green Tech, HKSTP, then moderated a discussion with Ms. Anne CHOW, Marketing & Business Development Manager, Consinee Group Co. Limited, exploring new directions and opportunities for sustainability in the textile industry, such as low-carbon cashmere, green technology applications and smart factories.



Spotlighting GBA Innovation, Property Decarbonisation, and ESG Women's Empowerment — Diverse Perspectives to Unlock Green Opportunities

Joseph CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, stated in his keynote speech, "Hong Kong's green debt market has grown at a remarkable pace. Total green and sustainable debt instruments issued in Hong Kong exceeded USD76 billion in 2025, with bonds arranged locally reaching approximately USD38 billion, representing over half of Asia's market share. As of end-June 2026, the Pilot Green and Sustainable Finance Capacity Building Support Scheme has approved subsidies for over 700 green and sustainable debt instruments issued in Hong Kong, which involves debt issuance amount of over HKD1.5 trillion. We will support the exploration with the Mainland and international multilateral financial institutions of the establishment of a Hong Kong-based Green Technology Projects Accelerator. The Accelerator will provide incubation, acceleration, and empowerment services for green technology projects in the Belt and Road Regions."



The afternoon session featured a GBA Green Innovation Roundtable, themed "Qianhai Shenzhen–Hong Kong Hub – Accelerating Cross‑Border Collaboration with AI‑Enabled Green Technologies", moderated by Ivan LAU, General Manager of Operations (Shenzhen-Hong Kong Nexus). The session engaged Yee LOCKE, General Manager, South China Region, 51WORLD, in an in-depth exchange on low-carbon transition, AI, and the application of green technology. The discussion explored how enterprises can leverage institutional advantages including flow of capital, data, personnel, and goods, showcasing the immense potential of synergistic development between Qianhai and Hong Kong in advancing green innovation and new quality productive forces.



Thematic Session I, "Advancing ESG Women's Empowerment for a Sustainable Economy", was moderated by Ms. Loretta FONG, Sustainability Assurance Leader, PwC Hong Kong. She engaged with Ms. Jennifer TAN, Partner, 01F Group, Senior Advisor, Ant Digital Technologies; and Ms. Yvonne YEUNG, Chief Executive, HKYWCA, in exploring how digital transformation, business collaboration and corporate governance can empower women, sharing relevant success stories and translating ESG vision into concrete action to advance women's participation in socio-economic development.



At the closing session "SME Transformation in the Supply Chain: Advancing Green and Technology in Parallel", Dr. Keith CHOY, General Manager of the Green Living and Innovation Division of HKPC, served as moderator, delivering a conclusion on insights across the Summit's sessions and leading a panel with four guests, namely Henry HO, Senior Manager - Sustainability, China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited; Prof. Edwin TSO, Associate Dean (Internationalisation and Outreach), Chair Professor of Energy and Sustainability, School of Energy and Environment, City University of Hong Kong; Ms. Oliver SUM, Network Representative for Greater China and the ASEAN, amfori; and David LO, Head of Environmental Intelligence and Excellence, Green Living and Innovation Division, HKPC, in a discussion on how SMEs with relatively limited resources can leverage AI and data-driven management to achieve carbon reduction in the most cost-effective way, enhance supply chain transparency, and seize market opportunities arising from green building development and international ESG requirements.



Thematic Session II, "How the real estate industry can use technology to reduce carbon emissions", was moderated by Alkan AU, Head of Value and Risk Advisory, JLL. Three speakers includes Elvis LI, CEO, isBIM Limited; Ms. Melanie KWOK, Deputy General Manager, Sustainability and Innovation, Sino Group; and Marvin WU, Director, Value and Risk Advisory, JLL. They discussed how the construction and real estate industries can adopt the ESG framework to drive low-carbon operations, introducing solutions such as high-quality data utilisation, automated valuation tools and smart monitoring systems, to strengthen risk management and audit tracking, while capitalising on sustainable planning opportunities arising from new development zones.



TVB ESG Awards 2026 Recognises Outstanding Practices of Enterprises in Hong Kong and Macau

The Summit also introduced the landmark "TVB ESG Awards 2026" and its judging panel. The Awards encompass categories including the "Outstanding ESG Award", "Best in ESG Practices", "Best in ESG Report", "ESG Environmental Innovative Technology Award", and "ESG Social Innovative Technology Award", recognising the achievements of enterprises of all sizes across multiple dimensions including ESG practices, reporting, and innovative development.



To further advance TVB ESG's mission as a local platform for sustainable development exchange, TVB has once again partnered with the Hong Kong Productivity Council's "ESG One" to launch the "SME ESG Excellence Award", covering five categories: "Business Decarbonisation", "Employee Care", "Supply Chain Partnership", "Sustainable Governance" and "ESG Tech Enhancement Excellence". — aiming to comprehensively recognise SMEs that demonstrate outstanding performance in sustainable development. Registration for the TVB ESG Awards 2026 is now open, with the submission deadline of 5pm on 7 August 2026. For further details about the TVB ESG Awards, please visit: https://www.tvbesg.com.hk/latest-awards/esg-awards-2026

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