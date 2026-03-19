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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese startup Alternō named global finalist in clean energy award

March 19, 2026 | 10:28
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Vietnamese climate tech startup Alternō has been named a top-three finalist in a prestigious global energy award, marking a significant milestone for the country's emerging clean technology sector.
Vietnamese startup Alternō named global finalist in clean energy award
CEO Hai Ho pitching the "Sand Battery" technology at the Grand Finale. Photo: Claudius Pflug

On March 17 in Berlin, Alternō was honoured in the Clean Energy & Storage category at the 2026 Start Up Energy Transition (SET) Awards, selected from over 470 applicants across 79 countries. The recognition makes Alternō one of the first Vietnamese startups to reach the final stage of the internationally respected awards, co-organised by the German Energy Agency and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

This marks a significant breakthrough for Vietnam's green technology sector. It is the first time in the award's 10-year history that a Vietnamese startup has reached the top three of its most competitive category. By securing this position, Alternō has set a new benchmark for Vietnamese companies while standing out as a rare Southeast Asian representative to successfully compete in a field traditionally dominated by top-tier European deep tech startups.

At the event, Alternō presented its proprietary sand-based thermal energy storage system, commonly referred to as a 'sand battery', designed to provide cost-effective and scalable industrial heat solutions.

Unlike conventional chemical batteries, Alternō’s system uses abundant and low-cost materials such as sand to store high-temperature thermal energy. The solution has demonstrated the potential to reduce energy costs by up to 50 per cent in industrial heat applications, while supporting decarbonisation efforts.

This year's ceremony was marked by a significant diplomatic gesture, with Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh personally attending to support the Alternō team. His presence at an event hosted by the German Energy Agency and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action served as invaluable encouragement for both Alternō and the wider Vietnamese innovation ecosystem, underscoring both governments' commitment to global sustainable energy transition.

For Vietnam, Alternō's technology helps businesses reduce reliance on imported coal and supports national grid stability. For Germany and Europe, the storage ecosystem offers a strategic pathway to replace natural gas in heavy industry and efficiently store renewable energy – a vital solution for diversifying energy supplies amid geopolitical shifts.

The achievement opens a new chapter for Alternō in connecting with international strategic partners, advancing its mission to decarbonise and ensure energy security for the region and the world.

Alternō raises Series A funding to scale sustainable heat technology Alternō raises Series A funding to scale sustainable heat technology

Alternō, a climate-tech startup founded in 2023, announced on May 13 that it had closed a Series A funding round, led by UntroD Capital Asia, with ADB Ventures, the venture arm of the Asian Development Bank.
Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge

The Net Zero Challenge 2025 concluded on November 21 with $790,000 in combined catalytic grants and investment prizes awarded to outstanding startups, which will pilot innovative climate technologies in Vietnam.
SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing

On March 17, Vietnam-based rooftop solar startup SmartSolar closes a debt financing round, bringing total funding to $3.15 million in combined equity and debt as it scales financing for small and medium-sized businesses struggling with rising electricity costs.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Alternō green technology climate tech startup

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