Vietnam launches national campaign against online scams

October 14, 2025 | 19:01
(0) user say
The Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention has launched a national campaign against online scams, aiming to strengthen public awareness about increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud schemes.

The campaign, launched on October 14, is implemented nationally from October to December 2025, in collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), TikTok Vietnam, VCCorp, and various media outlets and digital content creators. It focuses on equipping internet users with knowledge and tools to identify fraudulent signs, protect personal data, and respond effectively to online risks.

Vietnam launches national campaign against online scams
Colonel Ha Van Bac, deputy director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, delivered the opening remarks

Colonel Ha Van Bac, deputy director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, emphasised that online platforms and technology enterprises play a vital role in supporting government efforts to prevent digital fraud.

“Platforms such as TikTok and Google have been proactive in raising cybersecurity awareness among tens of millions of users. We hope this collaboration will continue to expand, contributing to a safe, transparent, and trusted cyberspace in Vietnam,” Bac noted.

Throughout the campaign period, multiple communication and community engagement activities will be implemented. These include awareness programmes on television and social media, targeted alerts via messages and emails to millions of Vietnamese users, and real-time scam warnings when searching for suspicious keywords on TikTok.

The campaign will also feature educational workshops and online discussions with cybersecurity experts from the Ministry of Public Security and NCA, offering practical guidance on identifying and responding to potential fraud.

A hashtag challenge titled #ChamMaChac and #LuaDaoTrucTuyen will encourage users to create and share videos demonstrating effective anti-fraud tips and personal experiences.

Additionally, three short videos will be produced using youth-oriented content and storytelling techniques to attract engagement from younger audiences, one of the most vulnerable groups to online scams.

According to Vu Duy Hien, deputy secretary-general of the NCA, public education and awareness are key to building a resilient online community.

“This campaign combines policy direction from the Ministry of Public Security with active participation from the public and content creators, forming an effective communication model. When people engage online with the mindset of 'Slow but Sure', they become an essential link in the collective effort to prevent digital fraud,” he said.

The initiative is part of the ministry's broader series of national programmes promoting online safety and cybersecurity resilience.

Vietnam launches national campaign against online scams

TikTok will proactively issue scam alerts and safety guidelines to users through their accounts and emails

Nguyen Lam Thanh, general director of TikTok Vietnam, said the campaign demonstrates TikTok's commitment to helping users build digital literacy and self-protection skills.

“The direction from the Ministry of Public Security, the cooperation of the National Cybersecurity Association, and the media support from VCCorp and news agencies provide strong momentum for TikTok to enhance user protection and promote a safer online environment in Vietnam,” Thanh said.

Facebook sues Vietnamese group of four for online scams Facebook sues Vietnamese group of four for online scams
Many still trapped by online scams despite authority's warnings Many still trapped by online scams despite authority's warnings
Malaysia lost 700 million USD due to online scams Malaysia lost 700 million USD due to online scams
Transparent rules will allow healthier e-commerce Transparent rules will allow healthier e-commerce
Goodstack Powers MrBeast's TikTok Fundraiser for WaterAid Goodstack Powers MrBeast's TikTok Fundraiser for WaterAid
Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Online scams TIkTok Vietnam

