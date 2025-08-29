Corporate

Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

August 29, 2025 | 12:38
The Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has cooperated with TikTok Shop to launch the Vietnam Agricultural Products Week, running from August 28 to September 5.

The highlight of the event is a series of eight themed livestream sessions hosted at the exhibition space, each spotlighting key goods such as rice, tea and coffee, fruit, One Commune, One Product, handicrafts, and special items celebrating the 80th National Day.

Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

These sessions will creatively combine e-commerce with live demonstrations by artisans and farmers, offering consumers an experience that blends shopping, entertainment, and cultural value.

Nguyen Minh Tien, director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, emphasised that the programme is more than a trade promotion event. “It reflects the spirit of innovation and digital transformation in agriculture, not only in production but also in distribution,” he said.

Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, noted that e-commerce has become a catalyst for change. “TikTok Shop is helping to boost consumption and shaping regional brands, paving the way for sustainable and high-value agriculture. We remain committed to supporting Vietnamese products on their digital journey,” he added.

The initiative also serves as the culmination of TikTok’s “Vietnamese Goods Rising Month”, marking the 80th National Day, with hundreds of livestream sessions and campaigns showcasing over 1,400 products from 56 national brands, generating hundreds of thousands of orders and engaging more than 70 million users.

By Thai An

Vietnam Agricultural Products agricultural Tiktok Shop Digital boost Vietnamese agriculture

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

