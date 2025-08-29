Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

The highlight of the event is a series of eight themed livestream sessions hosted at the exhibition space, each spotlighting key goods such as rice, tea and coffee, fruit, One Commune, One Product, handicrafts, and special items celebrating the 80th National Day.

These sessions will creatively combine e-commerce with live demonstrations by artisans and farmers, offering consumers an experience that blends shopping, entertainment, and cultural value.

Nguyen Minh Tien, director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, emphasised that the programme is more than a trade promotion event. “It reflects the spirit of innovation and digital transformation in agriculture, not only in production but also in distribution,” he said.

Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, noted that e-commerce has become a catalyst for change. “TikTok Shop is helping to boost consumption and shaping regional brands, paving the way for sustainable and high-value agriculture. We remain committed to supporting Vietnamese products on their digital journey,” he added.

The initiative also serves as the culmination of TikTok’s “Vietnamese Goods Rising Month”, marking the 80th National Day, with hundreds of livestream sessions and campaigns showcasing over 1,400 products from 56 national brands, generating hundreds of thousands of orders and engaging more than 70 million users.