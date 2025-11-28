Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle

Chu Van Phuong, general director of Tien Phong Plastic JSC

At the Sustainable Development 2025 Conference on November 27 in Hanoi, Chu Van Phuong, general director of Tien Phong Plastic JSC, said that in the plastics industry, continuous innovation is essential. Technology evolves rapidly, and tomorrow will always be different from yesterday, which is why Tien Phong Plastic has always considered the updating of machinery and production lines as a matter of survival.

All plastic pipe manufacturing equipment meets the latest global standards, enabling higher productivity, energy savings, and reduced material loss. This foundation has helped the company maintain its market-leading position for decades, from its establishment in 1960 to today.

Reflecting on the company's 65-year development journey, Phuong said that the enterprise has grown on the basis of technological innovation, the use of eco-friendly materials, and continuous optimisation of production processes.

"Tien Phong Plastic's green strategy is demonstrated through its proactive shift towards environmentally friendly raw materials and chemicals. The company is among the first in Vietnam to pioneer the use of green materials in plastic pipe production," he said. "At the same time, all scrap generated along the production line is reused internally, with nothing discharged into the external environment, significantly reducing solid waste."

Along with advancements in technology and materials, Tien Phong Plastic strictly adheres to regulations on solid waste treatment and workplace environmental standards. This governance approach has continuously earned recognition from numerous domestic and international organisations.

In August, the company's products received the four-leaf Green Mark certification (the highest level in the system) from the Singapore Green Building Council. This acknowledges the company's persistent efforts and affirms the quality standards of Tien Phong-branded plastic pipes.

"The greatest benefit of investing in green technology goes beyond reduced operating costs, it lies in market trust. Major developers such as Vingroup, Sun Group, and Vinaconex have prioritised Tien Phong Plastic's products for their projects," Phuong emphasised.

“Developers highly value Tien Phong Plastic's emerging role in manufacturing environmentally friendly products. This is the competitive advantage that green technology brings,” he added.

Tien Phong Plastic was honoured for its contribution to sustainable development at the conference

The brand has also been honoured with many major awards, including State-level distinctions such as the Labour Hero Medal and the Order of Independence, national and regional recognitions. Tien Phong Plastic is also one of only two Vietnamese enterprises to have twice received prestigious Asia-level awards from international organisations.

Beyond technology, the company is currently working with consulting firms to conduct a comprehensive review of operations and assess alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Although the full ESG framework is not yet complete, Phuong believes the current assessment has already revealed many opportunities for improvement and future capacity building.

“Based on our working sessions with consultants, we found that two factors are decisive: the leadership's vision and genuine commitment, along with a sufficiently standardised system of processes to ensure that all activities are controlled and continuously improved,” Phuong said.

He noted that ESG is a long-term journey requiring persistence, but the earlier a company begins, the greater its advantage in competition and in meeting international standards. "Technological innovation is no longer just a requirement of the times, it is a condition for long-term survival. Without innovation, we will fall behind immediately,” Phuong noted.

From the perspective of a 65-year-old brand, his message also serves as a reminder to the wider business community of their responsibility to the environment and the sustainable future of Vietnam's materials industry.

