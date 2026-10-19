The Reverie Saigon and ZS Hospitality unveil Lys in Ho Chi Minh City

Photo: The Reverie Saigon

Opening on October 5, Lys is rooted in quiet refinement, luminous local freshness, and poetic personal connection bridging Italy and Vietnam, and is positioned to contribute to the city's ambition of becoming one of Asia's premier gastronomic destinations.

Named after the French word for 'lily' and honouring Chef Fabiana Miccoli’s grandmother, Lydia, Lys is a personal tribute to hospitality passed down through generations. Chef Fabiana’s distinctive culinary style masterfully balances precision and expressiveness, infusing each dish with clarity and elegance. Having secured two Michelin stars for L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in 2026, alongside tenures with Heinz Beck as well as Anne-Sophie Pic at the two-Michelin-starred Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Switzerland, she brings a nuanced, deeply emotional art to the table. On the plate at Lys, precise French foundations are elevated by intuitive Italian warmth and illuminated by Vietnam's rich tapestry of sun-drenched herbs and native produce.

“Vietnam captured my heart through its sensory richness, the fragrance of fresh botanical herbs, the vibrancy of its morning markets, and the grace of its people,” said chef Fabiana Miccoli. “Lys is a living dialogue between three worlds close to my heart; the elegance of French cuisine, the passion of Italy, and the freshness of Vietnam. At Lys we are creating a quiet sanctuary on the plate, an invitation to pause, feel, and taste, while creating a supportive home for rising female culinary artists.”

Conceived as a stage for sophisticated femininity and organic grace, the interiors of Lys reframe European restraint through the warmth of Vietnamese culture. Drawing inspiration from Art Nouveau and the fluid contours of the lily, the design guides guests on a cinematic journey from the city into a hidden garden.

Sinuous curves and petal-like motifs are brought to life through a palette of cream, coral, and deep burgundy, grounded by expressive marble, dark timber, and translucent fabrics. Collaborating with local Vietnamese artisans, every detail, from bespoke handcrafted ceramics to tailored staff uniforms, balances delicate elegance with grounded heritage, creating a physical sanctuary that mirrors the strength, artistry, and understated elegance at the heart of the restaurant’s vision.

“Ho Chi Minh City is where my story began, so bringing Lys here as ZS Hospitality marks its tenth anniversary feels like a deeply personal homecoming,” said Elizabeth Chu, chair of ZS Hospitality. “As our first international venture, Lys represents an organic evolution for our group, tracing a path from the quiet leaves of Feuille in Hong Kong to a blooming Lys in Saigon. It is a privilege to champion female culinary leadership alongside Chef Fabiana, and to share an emotionally resonant, world-class experience with a city rapidly blossoming into Asia's most captivating gastronomic capital.”

The dining journey at Lys begins at the pre-dining bar with apéritifs and cocktails infused with native ingredients. In the main dining room, the menu highlights the natural seasonality of fresh produce, layered with complex textures and local herbs using refined French techniques. To begin, the bread course pairs artisanal rye bread with the signature LYS Butter – a soft blend of cultured French butter with Vietnamese fermented tofu for a rich, savoury depth – complemented by dried lily flowers and a fruity, peppery southern Italian olive oil.

Artfully arranged in the shape of a blooming flower, the Kampachi pairs sweet watermelon radish with fragrant Vietnamese balm, set atop a velvety Beurre Nantais sauce where buttery French acidity meets bright Vietnamese herbal notes. Reimagining a classic French comfort food, the Onion offers a creative interpretation of traditional soupe à l’oignon (onion soup), bringing together delicate Italian pasta, local Vietnamese hanh nen (an aromatic native onion with a gentle peppery bite), aged Gruyère cheese, and fresh thyme.

For the cheese course, Brie de Meaux, soft Brie cheese is enveloped in a delicate crêpe and flambéed table side, releasing a warm, caramelised aroma. The French classic is elevated with a velvety tamarind Beurre Salé sauce brightened by a whisper of chilli that balances the gentle tartness of tamarind with rich salted butter, a thoughtful nod to the beloved Vietnamese tradition of pairing tart tamarind with spicy chilli salt.

Complementing the culinary journey is a thoughtfully curated beverage programme designed to create balance, harmony, and contrast throughout each meal. Guests can choose between two wine pairing tiers: the Discovery Wine Pairing at VND1,200,000 – 2,000,000 ($46–77) for 4-8 glasses, showcasing classic French terroir and characterful global estates, and the Prestige Wine Pairing at VND2.2 – 4.2 million ($86–164) for 4-8 glasses, pouring rare vintages and iconic domaine labels. For a non-alcoholic alternative, the programme showcases seasonal house-fermented beverages crafted from local produce, alongside a table-side tea service featuring Golden Camellia–a rare and precious Vietnamese botanical infusion.

Celebrating a decade of culinary innovation, ZS Hospitality expands to Ho Chi Minh City with Lys, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of female culinary leaders alongside Chef de Cuisine Fabiana Miccoli, who shares the same vision. Tracing a symbolic journey of growth and flourishing – from the leaves of Feuille (“leaf” in French) in Hong Kong to the blossoms of Lys (“lily”) in Saigon – this opening marks a full-circle moment, representing an exciting new chapter and a meaningful homecoming for the group.

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