A resort within a resort: discover Club InterContinental Phu Quoc

Photo courtesy of InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort

For guests seeking an even more exclusive experience, Club InterContinental reveals a more intimate side of the resort, where dedicated spaces, personalised service, and elevated privileges create a stay that feels uniquely their own.

From the moment guests arrive, the pace naturally slows. Defined by dedicated spaces, discreet service, and a profound sense of tranquillity, Club InterContinental offers a more intimate way to experience the resort. Elegant yet understated, it is a sanctuary where every detail is carefully considered, creating a seamless sense of comfort and ease.

At the heart of the experience is the Club InterContinental Lounge, an elegant retreat designed for moments of quiet indulgence. Bathed in natural light and accompanied by lush garden views, it provides a welcoming setting throughout the day, whether for a leisurely breakfast, a quiet moment with a book, or simply the pleasure of slowing down.

The atmosphere is intentionally unhurried. Service is attentive yet discreet, delivered with genuine warmth and a deep understanding that true luxury often lies in anticipating needs before they are spoken. Every interaction is designed to feel effortless, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the moment.

Beyond the lounge, exclusive access to the Club InterContinental Pool offers another layer of privacy. Tucked away from the resort's main leisure areas, this secluded sanctuary invites guests to slow down and reconnect with what matters most, whether enjoying a peaceful morning swim, relaxing beneath the shade of a daybed, or simply embracing the calm rhythm of island life.

Photo courtesy of InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort

Free from distractions, the experience fosters a rare sense of tranquillity that has become increasingly sought after by modern luxury travellers.

Throughout the day, a collection of carefully curated experiences unfolds within the Club Lounge. Mornings begin with a sumptuous breakfast tailored to individual preferences, whether enjoying an extensive buffet selection, à la carte specialities, or a combination of both. As the day progresses, afternoon high tea provide an opportunity to pause and recharge in a relaxed and intimate setting, while evening cocktails and canapés offer a refined way to unwind.

It is through these unhurried moments, thoughtfully complemented by attentive and discreet service, that the essence of Club InterContinental is most deeply felt: a seamless blend of exclusivity, comfort, and connection.

In an age when time, space, and privacy have become the ultimate luxuries, Club InterContinental offers a more meaningful way to experience Phu Quoc. Combining elevated service, exclusive surroundings, and a profound sense of calm, it creates an environment where every stay feels more personal, more effortless, and more memorable.

At Club InterContinental, guests discover not only exclusive privileges, but an opportunity to experience the island at their own pace, within a sanctuary designed for relaxation, refinement, and quiet coastal elegance.

A season of warmth at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort As the festive season unfolds beneath a sky brushed with gold, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort transforms celebrations into something slower, more graceful, and deeply attuned to the rhythm of the tropics.