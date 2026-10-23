Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh opens, bringing a comprehensive all-inclusive experience to Vietnam

Photo: Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort

Designed with multi-generational families and modern leisure seekers in mind, this beachfront resort will combine premium design accommodation, all-inclusive dining, extensive leisure and wellness facilities, and dedicated pet-friendly stays. Conveniently situated just 10 minutes from Cam Ranh International Airport, the resort will feature 802 contemporary rooms, suites, pool villas, and pavilions, with 265 accommodations opening in its initial phase.

The opening marks the latest step in Meliá Hotels International’s continued expansion in Vietnam, as the group grows its presence across both established and emerging leisure destinations.

Manuel Ferriol, general manager of Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort, said, “Cam Ranh is emerging as one of the region’s most exciting beachfront destinations, and we see a real opportunity to introduce a resort experience where family holds a truly special importance. Meliá was born in Spain, and our Mediterranean heritage has always been about a smiley welcome, a warm attentive service, areas and experiences that bring people together, and allow them to enjoy every moment of their stay.

“With an all-inclusive approach at the heart of the resort, we want to make holidays feel easier, effortless, and deeply connected. However, we also recognise that relaxation looks different for everyone. That is why the resort balances this family-first philosophy with dedicated areas and sophisticated accommodations designed for other travellers, such as couples and adult companions seeking a quieter, more customised coastal escape at their own pace”.

Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort has been specially designed to cater families and larger multi-generational groups, as well as couples.

Parents, children, and their extended families can stay together in a collection of different accommodation. Young and modern families can enjoy beautifully designed beachside Pavilions, featuring open-plan living areas that invite relaxation and connection. For larger groups, three-, four-, or five-bedroom Pool Villas will offer private pools and family entertainment including PlayStations, board games, karaoke, and pool volleyball, alongside tailored in-villa experiences such as family barbecues.

Across the resort’s three ocean-themed towers – Mare, Vela, and Navi – a choice of large, light-filled rooms and suites provide state-of-the-art amenities, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies with views of the mountains or ocean.

Families will also have access to the resort’s swimming pools – some of the largest in Cam Ranh – including a 1,194 square metres lagoon-style family pool and a 990 sq.m crescent-shaped infinity pool directly on the beach.

Children and teenagers (up to 17 years old) will have dedicated spaces at KIDSDOM and a TEENS CLUB including access to a boat-themed Watersplash Pool, plus a programme of activities designed for play, creativity, and shared family experiences.

Guests of all ages will also be able to take part in dedicated activities throughout their stay, such as yoga, cardio boxing, and pétanque by day, and outdoor cinema, live music, and DJ chill sessions after dark.

Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort also offers very comprehensive services to guests travelling with dogs and cats. Under the Pet-Friendly by Meliá concept, pet-friendly stays include a welcome pack, pet beds, feeding bowls, treats, and toys, as well as access to a dedicated beachfront pet area.

Couples and adult guests can also retreat to a world of relaxation designed entirely for them. From design-led one-bedroom Pavilions with private pools to exclusive spaces dedicated to wellbeing and quiet moments, guests can unwind at The Level adults-only pool, stay active at the state-of-the-art fitness centre, or retreat to YHI Spa, where private treatment cabins and rejuvenating rituals invite them to recharge and slow-down.

Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort’s All-Inclusive Dining experience will give guests greater flexibility throughout their stay, with dining and selected beverages available across all restaurants and bars, alongside welcome minibar refreshments and discounts on selected seasonal promotions.

Eight dining and drinking venues will open as part of the resort’s first phase, spanning local, Asian, and international cuisines.

Mosaico, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, will serve Vietnamese, Asian, and Western dishes, while Cape Nao will bring Spanish and Mediterranean flavours to Cam Ranh. Canalla will offer a lively take on Mexican cuisine with tacos and tequila, while Breeza will focus on flame-grilled meats and seafood in a relaxed beachside setting.

Guests will also be able to visit Elyxr for coffee and pastries, Gaia for poolside drinks, Dolcelato for home-made ice cream, and rooftop venue Hanryu for Korean-inspired food and cocktails.

Photo: Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort

Wellness seekers can achieve complete renewal at Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort.

YHI Spa is a haven of tranquillity where all generations can enjoy a range of treatments and rituals that harness traditional wisdom and advanced technology. By combining chronotherapy, aromatherapy, and olfactory treatments, the resort strives to enhance wellbeing at an emotional level.

For active travellers, facilities include full-size tennis and pickleball courts, and a fitness centre. Guests will also be able to take part in water sports or enjoy the resort’s beachfront setting at a slower pace.

For guests seeking an exclusive sanctuary, The Level offers privacy and personalised comfort, with bespoke services and breathtaking ocean vistas.

Those staying in the resort’s premium accommodation will enjoy dedicated check-in and check-out, access to The Level Lounge with complimentary refreshments and afternoon cocktails, and the opportunity to unwind at The Level Pool – an oasis of relaxation.

All-inclusive rates start from $270 per night for two adults, with taxes and service charges included.

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