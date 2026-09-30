Hisense presents ASEAN regional expansion strategy at FutureChina Forum

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – The 17th FutureChina Global Forum recently convened in Singapore. As the annual flagship event of Business China, the forum brought together business and political leaders from China and Southeast Asia for dialogue on shifting consumption structures, China's manufacturing capabilities, and the evolving regional competitive landscape. Ms. Clara Chang, President of Hisense ASEAN, was invited to attend and, drawing on Hisense's 57-year history and three decades of overseas expansion, shared her observations on China's changing consumer landscape, manufacturing upgrades, and paths to globalization for Chinese enterprises.





From "Buying Products" to "Buying Lifestyles": The Logic of Consumption Is Being Rewritten



Chang noted that the underlying logic of home appliance consumption is shifting from "purchasing home appliance bundles and choosing features based on price" to "making targeted upgrades, addressing specific pain points, and paying for genuine experiences." What has changed is not what consumers buy but why they buy—and what value they expect appliances to create. This shift is pushing competition beyond end-product manufacturing toward long-term competition in core technologies and cross-scenario system solutions. Hisense believes that the home, automotive, energy, health, and office sectors together form a single integrated living system—and that corporate boundaries will inevitably expand from "product boundaries" to "consumer lifestyle boundaries." This is the underlying logic behind Hisense's expansion from traditional home appliances into semiconductors and automotive electronics.



Service as Growth: Products Are No Longer the Endpoint but the Entry Point



Addressing the idea of "making service itself a growth engine," she explained that this means redefining products not as "one-time hardware deliveries" but as entry points into "long-term user relationships that can be continually nurtured and sustained." Products are no longer the endpoint of a transaction—they are the entry point for service. In the past, products were defined by the question, "What technology do we have?" In the future, they must be defined by the question, "What problems and needs do consumers have?" Once a user purchases a Hisense product, that product becomes an ongoing point of connection: software upgrades, maintenance, and trade-in services are all available through Hisense. In ASEAN, Hisense has built its brand around three core lifestyle scenarios: Technology, Health, and Art. Technology enhances efficiency; Health improves quality of life; and Art meets aesthetic needs. Together, they correspond to consumers' progression from "getting by" to "living well" to "living life on their own terms."



Technology Benefits People; Industry Benefits People: The "Two-Way Journey" of Manufacturing and Consumption Upgrading



The story of Hisense Laser TV exemplifies the value of long-term technological investment. Hisense began investing in laser display technology in 2007 and became a global leader in the field over the next 17 years. By 2024, Hisense Laser TV accounted for 65.8% of global shipments, ranking No. 1 worldwide for six consecutive years. At CES 2025, Hisense unveiled RGB-Mini LED technology, advancing RGB technology toward industrialization and mass production. Hisense believes that Chinese manufacturing and Chinese consumption are forming a new symbiotic relationship—a "two-way journey": consumption determines why we innovate; manufacturing determines how far we can innovate; and true innovation, in turn, creates new forms of consumption. The two reinforce each other in a spiraling process.



30 Years of Going Global: True Globalization Must Be Localized



At the forum, Chang shared three layers of experience from Hisense's 30-year overseas journey. The first layer is "Take root first, then bloom." Hisense entered the South African market in 1996—30 years ago. Today, Hisense operates 32 R&D centers, 41 industrial parks and manufacturing bases, and 65 overseas companies and offices, forming a "7+1" regional network with integrated R&D, manufacturing, and sales. Since 2018, Hisense has helped more than 40 supply chain partners expand overseas. The second layer encompasses 20 years of building its own brand. Hisense adheres to "Local for Local," establishing regional headquarters, factories, and local teams in ASEAN. Hisense broke ground on the Thailand HHA Smart Manufacturing Industrial Park—its largest overseas industrial park—in September 2025. The third layer concerns the present and the future: ASEAN serves as a testing ground for brand globalization. Major projects involving commercial displays for the Indonesian government and Kelin Electric have been successfully implemented in ASEAN, marking B2B as Hisense's second growth curve and driving its evolution from a home appliance brand to a technology group.



Globalization Upgraded: From "Made in China" to "Created for the World"



She noted that the underlying logic has shifted from exporting products and capacity to exporting technological value and localized scenario solutions. The narrative has evolved from "affordable Chinese manufacturing" to "a global brand that takes root locally and solves local users' problems." Today's globalization harnesses global resources, innovation, and manufacturing to serve consumers worldwide. Hisense's experience in ASEAN reinforces one conviction: the best approach to globalization is not to replicate the Chinese model but to use China's technology, manufacturing, and brand capabilities to respond to the real needs of each local market and grow alongside local partners. As Ms. Chang concluded: "Quality is character; quality is morality; quality is values. Enterprises that hold fast to conscience amid the noise are the foundation and future of China's high-quality development." Looking ahead, guided by confidence, determination, a commitment to its original aspirations, and craftsmanship, Hisense will continue to uphold its "user-centric" philosophy as it deepens its roots in ASEAN, expands its global reach, and shares its experience, channels, and localization resources with more Chinese brands. Together, they will help Chinese brands move from "going global" to "becoming truly global."



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