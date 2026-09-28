Data compliance the hidden clause in cross-border Vietnam deals

Phil Bui, account executive, Ansarada Vietnam

Under the Law on Personal Data Protection and its implementing Decree No.356/2025/ND-CP, cross-border transfers of personal data in target-company files can trigger a transfer impact assessment dossier, generally due within 60 days of the first transfer. Get it wrong and the exposure is real.

Since Decree No.330/2026/ND-CP on administrative penalties for violations of cybersecurity and personal data protection took effect in August, a missed transfer impact assessment carries a fine of up to $1,925 (VND50 million), while broader cross-border transfer violations can reach 5 per cent of prior-year revenue in Vietnam.

For a deal team, that can turn a familiar workflow of opening the data room, inviting the buyer's counsel and auditors, and allowing diligence run into a filing obligation with a clock attached. Miss it, and a clean process can pick up deal drag, which is more likely to surface at the negotiating table than in an appendix.

The pre-bid exposure

One of the riskiest windows comes before signing, while the structure is still being settled. Files shared with prospective bidders during early-stage diligence can carry unredacted personal data, and Decree 356's tightened consent and sensitive-data standards including a ban on default consent and a formal list of sensitive data types, leave far less room for informal workarounds.

A breach discovered mid-diligence carries its own clock: notification to the ministry is due within 72 hours if the violation is likely to cause harm to national defence/security, public order/safety, or the life, health, honour, dignity or property of the data subject.

Three file categories tend to carry the most exposure. The first covers asset records, including Land Use Rights Certificates, which contain individual owners’ identity details and appear in nearly every asset heavy deal.

The second comprises human resource and payroll records, including employment contracts, tax identification numbers and employees’ bank details.

The third is customer databases, which may contain phone numbers and citizen identification numbers, particularly in e-commerce, retail and fintech transactions.

This data is what can fill a disclosure schedule in Vietnam, which is the challenge.

Where the friction actually sits

Deal teams in Vietnam are often running dual-language Vietnamese or English disclosure sets while redacting personal data in real time, across Big Four auditors, local law firms, and investment banks working the same files in parallel. It speaks to a coordination problem before a compliance one, and it's where gaps can open up, not from bad intent, but from redaction and version control not keeping pace with the deal clock.

Vietnamese targets now face compliance obligations from both directions at once: satisfying the ministry's requirements domestically while meeting the diligence standards foreign buyers expect. Diligence readiness, proving the data room was compliant before the buyer ever logged in, has become a signal of institutional maturity, not a box to tick after the fact.

What this changes for the virtual data rooms (VDR)? The infrastructure question deal teams should be asking their data room provider is no longer just 'can it handle volume and permissions,' but also ‘does it redact personal data automatically, log every access immutably, and hold up if the ministry asks for the Transfer Impact Assessment file six months from now.’

Ansarada is one of the platforms that can answer that question. Operating on the ground in Ho Chi Minh City, Ansarada’s VDR features AI redaction and translation across Vietnamese and English documents, granular permissions, and detailed audit logs.

A data room won't file your impact assessment for you, but it can make the evidence behind it far easier to produce when the ministry asks.

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