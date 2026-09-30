Banyan Group launches six luxury duplex residences at Laguna Phuket

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Banyan Group Residences has unveiled Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea, an exclusive collection of just six three-bedroom duplex residences occupying an exceptional setting between the lagoons of Laguna Phuket and Bang Tao Beach. Conceived as one of the resort's rarest residential offerings, Nerea combines yacht-inspired architecture, private pools and expansive indoor-outdoor living with the services and privileges of Banyan Tree ownership.



BTBR Nerea Exterior Pool

"Nerea is a rare opportunity to own a highly limited Banyan Tree branded residence in one of Laguna Phuket's most desirable locations. With only six residences, we've created a truly intimate, private ownership experience," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Banyan Group Residences.

The six residences are arranged across three adjacent buildings between one of Laguna Phuket's lagoons and the Andaman Sea. Upper duplex penthouses include a rooftop terrace with a private pool and roof garden, while the lower duplex residences have a private garden at ground level and a pool on the living terrace.Each duplex draws on the design of a luxury yacht, with an expansive open-plan living area on the upper floor finished in timber decking and enclosed by full-height glass panels framing lagoon and sea views. The interiors use stone, timber and detailing drawn from Oriental design traditions, creating a refined contemporary aesthetic with subtle Asian influences.Three bedrooms occupy the lower level of each residence, opening onto private terraces or garden courtyards. Each is equipped with premium appliances and a dedicated home gym, with floor plans from 392 sqm.Nerea forms part of the Banyan Tree Beach Residences collection within Laguna Phuket, which spans over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons and five kilometres of coastline. Homeowners have access to the resort's facilities, including Laguna Golf Phuket, its spas, diverse dining outlets and the new RAVA Beach Club, with Phuket International Airport around 30 minutes away.Owners benefit from 24-hour concierge and property management, plus privileges through The Sanctuary Club and membership of RAVA Beach Club – the largest beach club in Thailand - offering VIP access to facilities, dining privileges, invitations to select events, and complimentary marine sports and workout sessions. Laguna Golf Phuket membership is also included, while the Laguna Advantage programme includes one year of complimentary professional property management, discounts on preschool enrolment, and exclusive medical and wellness benefits.Owners are automatically enrolled in Banyan Living, Banyan Group's rental platform covering property care, guest servicing and rental distribution, with full flexibility over residence use.https://www.banyangroupresidences.com/

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