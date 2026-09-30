Nora Ana Jewelry adopts corrosion-resistant metals for tropical climates

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Nora Ana Jewelry, a Malaysian jewelry brand founded in 2023, has outlined the material and coating standards applied across its collection of earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces, which are designed for daily wear in tropical conditions. The brand's approach addresses a common issue faced by consumers in Malaysia: the accelerated tarnishing and discolouration of fashion jewelry in high-humidity environments.

316L stainless steel. A marine-grade steel containing chromium, which forms a passive protective layer against moisture. 316L is widely used in watchmaking and surgical instruments for its corrosion resistance. The brand applies 18K gold plating over this non-reactive base.

Implant-grade titanium. A chemically inert, nickel-free and biocompatible metal used in medical implants. It is unaffected by water and perspiration and is suitable for wearers with sensitive skin.

925 sterling silver. A precious metal with natural hypoallergenic properties. To address sterling silver's tendency to tarnish, the brand applies an 18K gold layer and a protective e-coating to its sterling silver collection, sealing the surface against oxygen, moisture and perspiration.

Tarnishing is the result of oxidation, a chemical reaction between metal and its surrounding environment. Malaysia's climate presents three conditions that accelerate this process: high year-round humidity, perspiration, and, in coastal areas, salt-laden air. Fashion jewelry produced for temperate markets is typically made from plated brass or alloy, which can discolour in these conditions within weeks."Much of the fashion jewelry available to Malaysian consumers is manufactured for markets with very different climates," said Nora Haniff, Founder of Nora Ana Jewelry. "Our collection is developed specifically for the conditions in which Malaysians wear jewelry every day, including exposure to humidity, water and perspiration."Nora Ana Jewelry's collection is built primarily on three base materials, each selected for its resistance to corrosion and its suitability for sensitive skin:In addition to e-coating, the brand uses physical vapour deposition (PVD) coating on selected pieces. PVD bonds the gold finish to the base metal at a molecular level, a process also used in the watch and consumer electronics industries. PVD-coated pieces offer increased resistance to scratching, perspiration and chlorinated water."We select metals and coating methods that are proven to withstand the conditions Malaysians live in, and design pieces intended to be worn continuously, including during showering, swimming and exercise," Nora said. "Basic care, such as rinsing and wiping jewelry after exposure to chemicals, helps preserve the protective coatings over the long term."Nora Ana Jewelry advises consumers to consider three factors when purchasing jewelry intended for daily wear in Malaysia: the base metal, the type of gold finish, and whether any additional protective coating has been applied. Pieces made from unspecified alloy, or without a protective coating, are more likely to tarnish in tropical conditions.The brand notes that uncoated sterling silver remains a durable option when maintained properly, as it is a precious metal with intrinsic value that can retain its appearance over many years with regular care.The Nora Ana Jewelry collection is available at https://najewelry.com.my, with worldwide delivery.

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Website: https://najewelry.com.my/