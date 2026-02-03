Corporate

UNIVACCO strengthens Asia expansion with Vietnam facility

February 03, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
UNIVACCO Technology is strengthening its regional manufacturing footprint by selecting Vietnam as a strategic production base, reflecting growing investor confidence in the country’s industrial ecosystem.

On February 2, UNIVACCO Technology Inc, a global supplier of vacuum metallised films and coating technologies, announced it had leased nearly 30 hectares of industrial land at Long Thanh Industrial Zone in Dong Nai province to establish a new manufacturing facility.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Taiwan, UNIVACCO produces hot stamping foil, cold foil, and functional vacuum-coated films used in printing, packaging, and advanced materials, with products distributed across markets in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

UNIVACCO strengthens Asia expansion with Vietnam facility

The investment reflects a selective shift among high-tech manufacturers, as Vietnam increasingly becomes a top choice for its stable manufacturing platform, cost competitiveness and deep integration into global supply chains, according to Savills Vietnam, the as exclusive advisor to this deal.

UNIVACCO’s new facility will be developed in line with global manufacturing standards, incorporating advanced production technologies, optimised logistics and enhanced responsiveness to market demand, particularly in premium packaging, digital applications and environmentally friendly material solutions.

Bruce Lee, CEO of UNIVACCO Technology Inc., said, "We have chosen Vietnam as our overseas manufacturing base due to its international tariff policies and strong cost competitiveness."

Dong Nai Province last year attracted over $2.7 billion in foreign investment, exceeding 144 per cent of its annual target, with more than 2,200 active foreign-led projects and total registered capital surpassing $42 billion, according to figures from General Statistics Office.

Looking ahead to 2026, the province is expected to capture a new wave of investment in high-tech manufacturing, logistics and financial services, driven by major infrastructure developments such as Long Thanh International Airport and Phuoc An Port, alongside ongoing administrative reforms and digital transformation.

Phan Cuu Chi, manager of Industrial Services, Savills Ho Chi Minh City, comment that high-tech foreign direct investment arriving in Vietnam is shifting from opportunistic investment to long-term strategy.

“Investors like UNIVACCO are not simply seeking production locations; they are selecting the country as an integrated platform for long-term manufacturing and innovation,” said Chi.

Developed by Sonadezi Long Thanh, Long Thanh Industrial Park spans 488 ha and features well-developed infrastructure, an internal road network and integrated utilities, including power, water and wastewater treatment systems, to support advanced manufacturing operations.

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Supply chain diversification is fuelling mergers and acquisitions in the manufacturing and industrial sector as companies look to acquire Vietnamese-based assets.
Advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to become operational in 2027 Advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to become operational in 2027

With an advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to be put into operation in 2027, Vietnam is completing its semiconductor chip ecosystem, enabling it to further step into the global value chain.

By Bich Ngoc

UNIVACCO technologies packaging printing manufacturing Long Thanh

