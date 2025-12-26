Soul App report names AI spiritual shareholder as key Gen Z trend

SHANGHAI, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered social platform Soul App, in collaboration with the Communication and State Governance Research Center at Fudan University and the Value Cognition Communication and Human-AI Collaborative Governance Cross-Innovation Team at Fudan University, today released the "2026 Gen Z Social Trends Report" ("the Report").

The Report, themed "Finding a Life Partner," summarizes the social behaviours and conceptual shifts of contemporary young people into ten keywords. "AI Spiritual Shareholder," identified as one of the top ten trends for 2026, indicates that AI will evolve from a mere tool into a profound partner for personal growth.

"AI Spiritual Shareholder" Redefines Personal Growth

Based on multi-modal content trends on Soul and analysis of 9,812 valid questionnaires, the Report highlights that with the rapid advancement of AI technology, Gen Z's understanding and expectations of AI are shifting from "an external tool for problem-solving" to "an internal companion for self-growth." They are no longer satisfied with merely obtaining answers. Instead, they have come to recognize their true "selves" through interactions with AI. Today, a growing number of young people genuinely believe, "AI has made me a better person."

Moreover, individuals with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) may be among the greatest beneficiaries of the AI era. When young people label themselves with #ADHD, it does not necessarily refer to clinically diagnosed attention deficit or hyperactivity disorder, but rather reflects a state of diverse interests, divergent thinking, and a rejection of linear thought processes. With the advancement of AI technology, the "instant inspirations" of the younger generation are being captured, expanded, and provided with structured support by AI, ultimately opening up endless possibilities.

Among interviewees who have interacted with AI on Soul, 57.0% indicated that "self-actualization" is the dimension from which they hold the highest expectations. They hope that through in-depth interaction with AI, they can "better understand themselves, explore, and become a version of themselves they prefer." Notably, the higher the frequency of interaction with AI, the greater the proportion of users expecting AI to empower their "self-actualization." On Soul, among those who engage with AI daily, this proportion reaches as high as 77.3%.

This transformation has given rise to the concept of "AI Spiritual Shareholder." AI, through its superior analytical capabilities, logical reasoning, and insights into vast data, serves an invisible yet profoundly influential role as a "spiritual" guide in users' self-exploration and decision-making processes.

The Report also notes that AI can be viewed as a new type of social support system, enabling young people to safely practice emotional expression, sort out self-cognition, accumulate emotional energy, and gain the courage for inward exploration and outward connection. This is reflected in a similar finding from Soul's "2025 Report on AI Usage Behavior and Mindset Insights Among College Students"(3,129 valid questionnaires), released in September this year: 62.7% of respondents stated they use AI to assist in real-life social interactions, with the most popular application scenarios including "communication skills" (41.9%) and "gift selection" (39.3%).

Other Key Social Trends for 2026

In addition to "AI Spiritual Shareholder," the Report identified nine other keywords: "SoulManyShips," "Everything is a Problem to Solve," "Re-parenting Parents," "Love Yourself Like a Friend," "Commute-style Healing," "Digital Detox," "Effective Effort," "Being a Live Human," and "Heroism of Ordinary People." These key terms collectively sketch a social portrait of the younger generation in pursuit of freedom, sincerity, and meaningful engagement.