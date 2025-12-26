Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Soul App report names AI spiritual shareholder as key Gen Z trend

December 26, 2025 | 12:23
(0) user say
The social platform's annual forecast identifies artificial intelligence as a central, almost spiritual, influence on young users' digital interactions.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered social platform Soul App, in collaboration with the Communication and State Governance Research Center at Fudan University and the Value Cognition Communication and Human-AI Collaborative Governance Cross-Innovation Team at Fudan University, today released the "2026 Gen Z Social Trends Report" ("the Report").

The Report, themed "Finding a Life Partner," summarizes the social behaviours and conceptual shifts of contemporary young people into ten keywords. "AI Spiritual Shareholder," identified as one of the top ten trends for 2026, indicates that AI will evolve from a mere tool into a profound partner for personal growth.

"AI Spiritual Shareholder" Redefines Personal Growth

Based on multi-modal content trends on Soul and analysis of 9,812 valid questionnaires, the Report highlights that with the rapid advancement of AI technology, Gen Z's understanding and expectations of AI are shifting from "an external tool for problem-solving" to "an internal companion for self-growth." They are no longer satisfied with merely obtaining answers. Instead, they have come to recognize their true "selves" through interactions with AI. Today, a growing number of young people genuinely believe, "AI has made me a better person."

Moreover, individuals with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) may be among the greatest beneficiaries of the AI era. When young people label themselves with #ADHD, it does not necessarily refer to clinically diagnosed attention deficit or hyperactivity disorder, but rather reflects a state of diverse interests, divergent thinking, and a rejection of linear thought processes. With the advancement of AI technology, the "instant inspirations" of the younger generation are being captured, expanded, and provided with structured support by AI, ultimately opening up endless possibilities.

Among interviewees who have interacted with AI on Soul, 57.0% indicated that "self-actualization" is the dimension from which they hold the highest expectations. They hope that through in-depth interaction with AI, they can "better understand themselves, explore, and become a version of themselves they prefer." Notably, the higher the frequency of interaction with AI, the greater the proportion of users expecting AI to empower their "self-actualization." On Soul, among those who engage with AI daily, this proportion reaches as high as 77.3%.

This transformation has given rise to the concept of "AI Spiritual Shareholder." AI, through its superior analytical capabilities, logical reasoning, and insights into vast data, serves an invisible yet profoundly influential role as a "spiritual" guide in users' self-exploration and decision-making processes.

The Report also notes that AI can be viewed as a new type of social support system, enabling young people to safely practice emotional expression, sort out self-cognition, accumulate emotional energy, and gain the courage for inward exploration and outward connection. This is reflected in a similar finding from Soul's "2025 Report on AI Usage Behavior and Mindset Insights Among College Students"(3,129 valid questionnaires), released in September this year: 62.7% of respondents stated they use AI to assist in real-life social interactions, with the most popular application scenarios including "communication skills" (41.9%) and "gift selection" (39.3%).

Other Key Social Trends for 2026

In addition to "AI Spiritual Shareholder," the Report identified nine other keywords: "SoulManyShips," "Everything is a Problem to Solve," "Re-parenting Parents," "Love Yourself Like a Friend," "Commute-style Healing," "Digital Detox," "Effective Effort," "Being a Live Human," and "Heroism of Ordinary People." These key terms collectively sketch a social portrait of the younger generation in pursuit of freedom, sincerity, and meaningful engagement.

By PR Newswire

Soul App

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Soul App Gen Z Social Trends AI Spiritual Shareholder

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Soul App report names AI spiritual shareholder as key Gen Z trend

Soul App report names AI spiritual shareholder as key Gen Z trend

MINISO hosts Christmas event in Bangkok to close standout year

MINISO hosts Christmas event in Bangkok to close standout year

SM Investments certified Great Place to Work in 2025

SM Investments certified Great Place to Work in 2025

Georgian railway modernization project begins operation

Georgian railway modernization project begins operation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020