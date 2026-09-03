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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

September 03, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
Property consultancy data placed Hong Kong fifth in regional living sector allocations, with 85 percent of surveyed investors planning to expand operational commitments during 2026.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2026 - Hong Kong ranked fifth among Asia Pacific's (APAC) preferred Living investment destinations in Cushman & Wakefield's inaugural APAC Living Investor Survey 2026, with investors increasingly pursuing student accommodation, repositioning and conversion opportunities to gain exposure to the sector's long-term growth prospects.

Among respondents who ranked Hong Kong among their preferred investment destinations, 90% are actively considering repositioning or change-of-use opportunities, highlighting the growing importance of conversion-led strategies in addressing the city's Living sector supply constraints.

Rosanna Tang, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Research, Hong Kong at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "In Hong Kong, recent market transactions show that investors are approaching the Living sector through a value-add lens, particularly through conversion opportunities and student accommodation assets. Since 2021, the market has recorded US$1.63 billion (HK$12.8 billion) of student housing conversion related transactions across 24 deals, including US$739.9 million (HK$5.8 billion) from 10 deals in the first seven months of 2026, involving a broad spectrum of investors. This strong momentum reflects renewed interest from institutional capital, including the return of real estate funds, as investors seek exposure to resilient, education-linked residential assets underpinned by the city's persistent accommodation shortage and growing student population."

Investor Conviction Remains Strong Across APAC

Beyond Hong Kong, investor conviction across the APAC Living sector remains strong, with 85% of investors planning to increase Living investment over the next five years and respondents collectively indicating an estimated US$33.2 billion (HK$260.28 billion) of Living-sector deployment over the same period.

The survey found that Living is becoming an increasingly important real estate allocation across the region, supported by resilient demand fundamentals and investor preference for stabilised, income-producing assets. Notably, a third of respondents with diversified real estate portfolios expect Living to account for more than 30% of their real estate portfolio within five years, underscoring the sector's growing importance in institutional investment strategies.

Conal Newland, International Director, Head of Living, APAC at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "Our inaugural APAC Living Investor Survey reinforces the growing institutionalisation of the sector across the region. Despite heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty, investors continue to view Living as a long-term strategic allocation supported by resilient demand fundamentals, defensive income characteristics and strong structural growth drivers. The fact that 85% of respondents intend to increase Living investment over the next five years highlights how Living is evolving from an alternative investment strategy into a core institutional real estate allocation."

Australia and Japan Lead Investor Preferences

Australia/New Zealand and Japan emerged as the region's most preferred Living investment destinations, ranking clearly ahead of other APAC markets. Japan's position reflects its scale, liquidity and status as APAC's most mature institutional multifamily market, while Australia's housing undersupply and strong rental fundamentals continue to underpin long-term growth potential. Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong form the next tier of preferred markets, although deployment continues to be constrained by scale, regulation and pricing.

Demand for Stabilised Assets Outpaces Supply

The survey also found that investors are increasingly favouring stabilised, income-producing and defensive Living assets. Recent market volatility has prompted 50% of respondents to report a greater preference for stabilised assets, yet the availability of standing institutional-grade stock remains limited across much of APAC.

This supply-demand imbalance is increasingly pushing investors towards alternative routes to market. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents are actively considering repositioning or change-of-use strategies, while joint ventures emerged as the most likely deal structure over the next one to three years. Office and hotel conversions are also becoming an increasingly important source of Living supply in markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Josh Rose-Nokes, Director, Living Research, APAC at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "What stands out is not a shortage of capital, but a shortage of investable stock. Investors increasingly want stabilised, income-producing Living assets, yet much of APAC lacks sufficient institutional-grade product to satisfy that demand. This mismatch is driving greater competition for stabilised assets and accelerating interest in repositioning, conversions and partnership-led deployment strategies."

The gap between buyer and seller expectations was identified as the leading investment challenge by 44% of respondents, followed by development viability at 29%. Limited transaction evidence and inconsistent market transparency were also highlighted as barriers to pricing assets accurately and deploying capital efficiently.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk

By Cushman & Wakefield

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong asia pacific real estate

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