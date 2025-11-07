Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

As global original equipment manufacturers continue to expand production in the country, Delta Electronics aims to strengthen its presence by offering localised service, expertise, and smart solutions that address energy efficiency, automation, and infrastructure needs.

Viet-Dung Nguyen, country manager of Delta Electronics Vietnam, said the nation is rapidly emerging as a hub for high-tech and AI-driven manufacturing, as well as being a key player in the global shift towards green industries.

“Vietnam’s manufacturing sector holds great potential as it embraces digitalisation and sustainability at a national level. The government’s commitment to digital transformation and green growth aligns closely with Delta Electronics’ mission to enable smart, connected, and energy-efficient industries.”

With increasing investments in renewable energy, smart factories, and e-mobility, Vietnam is emerging as an important hub for sustainable manufacturing in the region, and Delta Electronics is proud to support this vision through its advanced technologies and global experience, Nguyen added.

To facilitate the goal, Delta Electronics displayed its technologies at the Vietnam Industrial Automation Fiesta (VIAF) 2025 in Bac Ninh on November 5-7. Key highlights included an auto screwing solution with SCARA, AI-powered facility monitoring and control system, and a digital twin solution, which are scalable technologies that help manufacturers enhance uptime, achieve cost savings, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Through the participation at VIAF 2025, Delta Electronics showcased how its cutting-edge industrial automation and smart manufacturing solutions can advance Vietnam’s manufacturing sector. From smart assembly and motion control to facility monitoring and digital twin applications, its integrated automation systems help manufacturers achieve higher productivity, consistent quality, and more sustainable operations.

Drawing on its local expertise and technical innovation, the company aims to support Vietnam’s industries in advancing towards smarter manufacturing.

