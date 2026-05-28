Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort offers 600 rooms steps from Patong Beach

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2026 - With its beautiful crescent-shaped bay and famous nightlife, Patong has attracted the world's travelers for decades. Now, it has evolved into a world-class tourism haven with a full spectrum of activities and experiences, all underpinned by a warm, tropical climate and gracious Thai hospitality. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, which overlooks the golden beach and turquoise sea, invites guests to stay in comfort, unwind in style, and uncover the wonders of this dynamic destination.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort - Uncover the Wonders of Patong, Thailand's Tourism Paradise

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort blends local charm and authenticity with the international hospitality of Marriott Bonvoy. Throughout their stay, visitors can relax on the soft sands of Patong Beach or take a short walk into town to enjoy retail therapy at shops, markets and lifestyle malls. Culture seekers can explore enchanting temples, foodies can discover street-side eateries and Michelin-rated restaurants, and fun lovers can spend thrilling days at nearby water parks. Then, as the sun sets, Patong turns up the energy with vibrant nightlife – including the iconic neon-lit bars and clubs of Bangla Road.As one of Phuket's largest internationally-branded resorts with 600 rooms and suites, couples, friends and families can choose from a wide range of stylish and spacious accommodation. A choice of Pool Access Rooms and Suites feature steps that lead directly into the resort's saltwater swimming pool, while the Ocean View Suites frame sea and sunset vistas, and colorful Family Suites let kids sleep in a special boat bed!During the day, guests can cool off in lagoon-style pools, sip refreshments at the swim-up Pool Bar, or chill out in a cozy cabana. Children can make a splash in the kids' pool and enjoy endless hours of fun at the Little Sea Gypsies Kid's Club, with daily activities and creative workshops designed to inspire young minds. Adults can work out in the fitness center or achieve mindfulness with yoga classes, and all ages can head to Patong Beach for water sports such as kayaking and paddle-boarding. Alternatively, the resort can organize boat trips to exotic islands, creating memories that last a lifetime.When the time comes to dine, Chao Leh Kitchen is an award-winning culinary marketplace that showcases bold Thai and international flavors. From the enticing daily breakfast buffet, which presents signature Phuket dishes such as crab curry omelet alongside global favorites, to appetizing lunches and evening meals with live cooking stations, this is the perfect spot for every culinary occasion. At Sears & Co. Bar and Grill, the steak and seafood restaurant, regular themed evenings showcase the finest produce, including the "catch of the day" and prime meats, all cooked to perfection over a charcoal grill.Overlooking the Andaman Sea, The Deck Beach Club Patong is a tropical oasis with live DJs, light bites, cool cocktails and craft beers – including Four Points by Sheraton's popular Best Brews™ program – so revelers can swim, splash and then dance into the night. For those who want to keep the party going, Bangla Road's nightlife is just a short walk away.With such an amazing array of amenities and services, all just footsteps from the beach and surrounded by world-class leisure and entertainment, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort sets the stage for every occasion, from fun-filled family vacations to relaxing couples' retreats, and social escapes with friends."Having emerged as a haven of beachfront fun and entertainment, Patong has evolved to become Thailand's premier tourism destination, filled with world-class attractions. And yet, it has not lost the energy and local charm that first captivated the world's travelers. At Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, we invite lifestyle-conscious guests to discover the modern face of Patong, with inspiring activities and experiences, all underpinned by the trusted international standards of Marriott Bonvoy and warm Southern Thai hospitality," said Daryn Hudson, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.Maximize your getaway with Marriott Bonvoy! Members can earn points on hotel stays, dining and more, which can be redeemed for exclusive rewards, from free nights to unrivalled experiences. Members also receive immediate benefits and enhanced access to the Marriott Bonvoy App for fast and easy Mobile Check-In and Mobile Key, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and a 10% discount at the resort's restaurants and bars. Not a member yet? Click here to join for free!To learn more about Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, please connect with us via these channels:Web: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hktfp-four-points-phuket-patong-beach-resort/overviewFacebook: www.facebook.com/fourpointsphuket

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