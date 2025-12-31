New decree sharpens enforcement in securities market

On December 30 in Hanoi, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) held a conference to disseminate the contents of Decree No.306/2025/ND-CP, which amends and supplements a number of provisions of the decrees on administrative sanctions in the securities and securities market sector, as well as the decree governing derivatives securities and the derivatives securities market.

Decree 306 focuses on two key areas: amendments to Decree No.156/2020/ND-CP and Decree No.128/2021/ND-CP. These changes aim to ensure consistency and coherence within the legal framework, in line with the amended Securities Law of 2024 and its implementing regulations.

Photo: Tan Minh

Bui Hoang Hai, vice chairman of the SSC, said the decree was issued to revise and regulations on administrative sanctions in the securities supplement sector, thereby further specifying policies on developing a safe, transparent, and sustainable securities market, while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement.

“The revised provisions have also been reviewed to ensure compatibility with anti-money laundering regulations, legislation on administrative violations and other relevant decrees, thereby addressing difficulties and concerns arising in practice,” Hai said.

In addition, the decree adjusts and supplements several provisions related to administrative sanctions in the derivatives securities sector. “Most of these amendments are technical in nature, designed to align with current legislation and implement the government's policy of reviewing and simplifying administrative procedures, facilitating business activities and participation in the market,” he added.

During drafting, the responsible authority followed all required legislative procedures, consulted ministries, local authorities, industry groups, and market participants, and conducted a full policy impact assessment before submitting the decree, which the government promulgated in November.

At the conference, Pham Thi Hong Van from the SSC's State Securities Inspectorate introduced notable new points of Decree 306 regarding administrative sanctions in the securities sector. She said, “The decree aims to complete and synchronize the sanctioning framework, address existing bottlenecks, enhance deterrence, ensure market transparency, and protect the lawful rights and interests of investors, while maintaining consistency with the Securities Law and related legislation.”

Le Thu Trang, from the Market Development Department, presented amendments to Decree No.158/2020/ND-CP on derivatives securities and the derivatives securities market. “These amendments are intended to reduce business conditions, simplify administrative procedures, and lower compliance costs for individuals and enterprises, supporting national digital transformation, improving the business environment, and enhancing competitiveness,” she said.

They all agreed that Decree No.306/2025/ND-CP represents an important reform step, helping to balance risk management requirements with market development objectives, and creating new advantages for market participants, particularly in the derivatives securities market.

Pham Thi Thanh Huong, chief inspector at the SSC, said Decree 306 delivers practical benefits for both regulators and market participants. She noted that its broad scope covers a wide range of violations, sending a clear signal that strict compliance is required to avoid sanctions.

“Following the conference, the SSC will continue to develop and provide detailed guidance materials under its communication and outreach programme, enabling relevant organisations and entities to grasp the decree's contents fully, apply the provisions correctly, and ensure consistency in implementation,” she said.

